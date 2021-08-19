'Stories of Sherwood': Restored home's reopening highlights suffrage weekend

After eight years, more than $1 million and almost 12,000 volunteer hours, the historic Opendore will reopen to the public on Saturday.
The former Isabel Howland house in the southern Cayuga County hamlet of Sherwood will be the site of exhibits, guest talks, a historic marker dedication and a ribbon-cutting this weekend.
The festivities are part of Centennial +1, a celebration of the 101th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment hosted by the nearby Howland Stone Store Museum. The museum, which oversaw the restoration of Opendore, will also host a performance of pro-suffrage quotes by the New Perspectives Theatre Company Saturday night at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.
For Larry Bell, a historian and secretary of the museum's board of trustees, the weekend represents a big step in an important mission.
"Our mission is to tell the stories of Sherwood," he said. "And there are compelling stories to tell here. Wonderful stories that we can learn from, I think."
The niece of renowned suffragist Emily Howland, Isabel inherited the 1837 house at 2978 Route 34B from her father in the early 1900s. She expanded it and, earning the house its name, opened the doors to the community, including suffragists and other reformers. After the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified in August 1920, the house remained in the Howland family until Isabel passed away in 1942. It then changed hands several times, and was vacant from the 1970s until the museum bought it from Cayuga County by paying its back taxes in 2008.
By then, the house had deteriorated so much that it was unsafe to enter. But the museum quickly secured $5,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, as the Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum also secured $400,000 from the state Environmental Protection Fund by raising a matching amount on its own.
In 2013, the first phase of the house's restoration began with the stabilization of the north wing. Much of the structure was too deteriorated to even be restored, and had to be torn down.
A few years later, the museum solicited bids for the second phase, the west wing. But the board took pause when they came in higher than anticipated, Bell said. That's when the trustees decided to source as much of the work from the public as it could. A former historic restoration carpenter himself, Bell knew he and his fellow volunteers had the ability to help bring Opendore back to life.
"It's been a labor of love," he said. "We're people who just enjoy being together and working together."
More specialized work, such as electrical, plumbing, flooring, roofing and masonry, remained in the hands of contractors. Otherwise, volunteers logged 11,800 hours working on Opendore, Bell said. That helped the museum lower the project's budget, which he estimated to be more than $1 million. The volunteer hours counted toward the museum's match of the $400,000 grant, he added.
The house is fully restored, and ready for occupancy, as it reopens for this weekend's ribbon-cutting. Only some work on the rest of the 9-acre property remains, Bell said. The museum plans to install a parking lot next year, and complete some landscaping as well. That includes a nature trail on the property in need of further development before it can also open to the public.
For now, though, Opendore itself gives the museum the exhibition space and facilities it envisioned when it purchased the historic property.
That will be apparent this weekend, when the house opens exhibits about its own history and that of Emily Howland, who will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls in October. Isabel and her ties to the Letchworth family is the subject of another. Upstairs, Bell said, there will be a recreation of the Sherwood Political Equality Club based on pictures of it taken around 1917. Posters shown in the pictures will be rehung, as they're still in the collection of the museum. It also hopes to recreate other period details of the meeting, such as the typewriter and phone.
The house's meeting room will fit up to 65 people when it hosts the museum's programs, Bell continued. Its storage area has climate control, which is crucial to preserving those posters and other historic items possessed by the museum. And Opendore was restored with modern restrooms, a kitchen and full accessibility, further helping to take the house and museum into the present.
"This once was such a glorious estate," Bell said. "Restoring it is more than any one of us could have done."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.