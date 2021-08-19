'Stories of Sherwood': Restored home's reopening highlights suffrage weekend

Centennial +1 schedule

Saturday, Aug. 21

• 1 to 5 p.m.: Open house, tours, exhibits, children's activities, refreshments and voter registration at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood

• 2 p.m.: Professor and Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District historian Judith Wellman presents "The Power of Place as a Bridge Across Time: The World of Isabel Howland" at Opendore

• 3 p.m.: Dedication of historical marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation recognizing the Howland family and their leadership in the women's suffrage movement, with the white and purple colors of the movement replacing the traditional blue and gold on the sign, at Opendore

• 7:30 p.m. New Perspectives Theatre Company presents "Suffragists from the Stage," a performance of pro-suffrage quotes uttered by American actresses during the fight for voting rights, at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora. Free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.

Sunday, Aug. 22

• 10 a.m.: Friends meeting and program on Quaker activism in the 19th century at the Friends Meeting House, 1868 Poplar Ridge Road, Poplar Ridge

• 1 to 5 p.m.: Open house, tours, exhibits, children's activities, refreshments and voter registration at Opendore

• 2 p.m.: Crawford & Stearns architect Beth Crawford and Howland Stone Store Museum Board of Trustees President Guy Garnsey recognize supporters at Opendore

• 3 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting at Opendore

Note: Due to COVID-19, masks required for all inside activities. There will be a tent available for outdoor activities. For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.