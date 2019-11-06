{{featured_button_text}}
'Strangeness'

“Night Noise” by Siobhan McBride is one of the works in “The Strangeness of Structure,” a new exhibit opening Nov. 8 at Wells College’s String Room Gallery.

 Provided

The work of five New York-based artists will explore "The Strangeness of Structure" this month at Wells College in Aurora.

Opening with a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, the exhibit features imagery of built and collapsing structures by artists Siobhan McBride, Laini Nemett, Anna Ortiz, Kate Stone and Virginia Wagner. The exhibit was first staged at the University Center Gallery at Adelphi University, and will be on display in the String Room Gallery in the Main Building at Wells, 170 Main St., Aurora, through Friday, Dec. 6.

"In an era of environmental crisis, mass immigration, war and changing national boundaries, space and structure have become core variables in the most important challenges we face as a species," said curator Jonathan Duff, of Adelphi University, in a news release. Together, he continued, the five artists of "The Strangeness of Structure" suggest the precariousness of our constructed environment.

Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit wells.edu/string-room-gallery.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

To add a Veterans Day event to The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net, or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

0
0
0
0
0