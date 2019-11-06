The work of five New York-based artists will explore "The Strangeness of Structure" this month at Wells College in Aurora.
Opening with a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, the exhibit features imagery of built and collapsing structures by artists Siobhan McBride, Laini Nemett, Anna Ortiz, Kate Stone and Virginia Wagner. The exhibit was first staged at the University Center Gallery at Adelphi University, and will be on display in the String Room Gallery in the Main Building at Wells, 170 Main St., Aurora, through Friday, Dec. 6.
"In an era of environmental crisis, mass immigration, war and changing national boundaries, space and structure have become core variables in the most important challenges we face as a species," said curator Jonathan Duff, of Adelphi University, in a news release. Together, he continued, the five artists of "The Strangeness of Structure" suggest the precariousness of our constructed environment.
Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu/string-room-gallery.