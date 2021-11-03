Students to spoof Harry Potter in Skaneateles, honor 'Radium Girls' in Port Byron

Workers and wizards will take center stage when two high schools in the Cayuga County area present fall plays this weekend.

The Port Byron Drama Club will present "Radium Girls" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron,

Written by D.W. Gregory, the play tells the true story of 1920s women factory workers who were coerced and lied to as they painted glow-in-the-dark numbers on watch dials. After the women fall ill, one of them, Grace Fryer, fights against the U.S. Radium Corporation for the workers' day in court, and against her family and friends who worry her efforts will backfire.

Admission to the play is $8 for the general public and $5 for students and seniors. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit pbcschools.org.

Also this weekend, Skaneateles students will perform "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic." Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the newly renovated auditorium at Skaneateles High School, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles.

A comedic retelling of the "Harry Potter" series of books and films, "Puffs" follows the seven years of wizarding action from the perspective of the Puffs, or Hufflepuffs. The show is suggested for ages 8 and older, with some mild language and moments that might be frightening for younger viewers.

The show's cast includes Jack Patterson, Gracie Wilder, Cade Lamphere, Jillian Scott, Tommy Cattalani, Livi Eller, Alaina Walker, Ryan Persampieri, Stephanie McClintic, Caroline McSwain, Clare Keady, Braden Gryzlo, Teagan Brown, Zach Fedor and Emme Weed. Its crew includes stage manager Marilisa Kroon, Aliza Walker, Amelia Yengo, Annalise Withey, Caitlin Day, Caitlin Yengo, Emma Bigham, Georgia Kreidler, Hailey Fish, Jared Simmons, Jocelyn Daley, Keady Azzam, Max Paciorek, Mike Klosowski, Natalie Hale, Owen Gay, Patrick Scott and Reagan Barnes.

Admission to the play is $10. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit skanschools.org.

