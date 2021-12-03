SU Brass Ensemble bringing holiday concert back to Auburn

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will present its 24th annual holiday concert Sunday at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John in Auburn.

The ensemble consists of about 35 professional-level brass and percussion musicians who include Syracuse University faculty, staff and students, SUNY Upstate Medical University faculty and staff, and other accomplished area musicians. The concert will include Christmas music and other classical and contemporary pieces.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit subrass.syr.edu or call (315) 443-3436.

