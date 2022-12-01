 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

SU Brass Ensemble to perform 25th holiday concert in Auburn

Ensemble

The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble.

 Provided

The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will perform its 25th annual Auburn holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.

The concert will include Christmas music, as well as classical and contemporary pieces. The ensemble consists of about 35 professional-level brass and percussion musicians who include Syracuse University faculty, staff and students, SUNY Upstate Medical University faculty and staff, and other accomplished area musicians. 

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit subrass.syr.edu or call (315) 443-3436.

