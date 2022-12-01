SU Brass Ensemble to perform 25th holiday concert in Auburn

The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will perform its 25th annual Auburn holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.

The concert will include Christmas music, as well as classical and contemporary pieces. The ensemble consists of about 35 professional-level brass and percussion musicians who include Syracuse University faculty, staff and students, SUNY Upstate Medical University faculty and staff, and other accomplished area musicians.