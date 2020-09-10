Suffering for art: Auburn theater releases virtual show, joins call for aid

The Payroll Protection Program was one source of relief for these businesses, helping them keep staff paid during the pandemic. But it didn't go far enough, or last long enough, to make up for six months without patrons. That's why The Rev and other organizations are asking Congress to pass the RESTART Act, which they hope will provide them the support they need. Introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet and Todd Young in May, the act would "(answer) the calls of the hardest-hit restaurants, gyms, hotels, retailers, and other businesses" with longer-term, more flexible loans.