From Falcon Park to the top of the downtown parking garage, the city of Auburn will present plenty of outdoor live music this summer.

Here, all in one place, is the city's full 2023 summer concert schedule:

• 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 29: Food Truck Rodeo with Downbeat Percussion (drums) and Cruise Control (rock, blues, funk, country) at Market Street Park

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2: Alive After Five with Scars 'n' Stripes (rock) at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16: Music on the Mall with Fondu (disco covers) at the band shell on State Street

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Chicken Wing Festival with DJ Quis and TBA on Genesee Street

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Psychedelic Sushi (jam/rock) at the downtown parking garage, Lincoln Street

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30: Alive After Five with Johnny Bender (rock) at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Jim E. Leggs Trio (jazz, pop, R&B, soul) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs (rock, blues) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Scott Tremolo (folk, blues, rock) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14: Music on the Mall with Root Shock (reggae, American roots and soul) at the band shell on State Street

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: Motley Crouton ('80s rock) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Natalie Mieras at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25: Freight (folk, rock, alternative country) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26: Marc Macri (acoustic rock, pop, R&B) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28: Alive After Five with Joe Whiting Band (rock/blues) at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: Total Recall (classic rock) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2: Major Keys (classic rock) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Diana Jacobs Band (funk, soul, R&B) with opener Perform 4 Purpose (rock) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: CBW Trio at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Music on the Mall with Mike Powell and The Echo Sound (Americana/rock) at the band shell on State Street

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Downtown Auburn Saturday Market with Total Recall (classic rock) at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St.

• Saturday, Aug. 12: Founder's Day with Gold Dust Gypsies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) from 2 to 4 p.m., Glass Image (rock) from 4 to 6 p.m. and Dirtroad Ruckus (country) from 6 to 9 p.m. on the showmobile at Genesee and William streets

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: 13 Curves (hard rock) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo ('50s-'80s) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: Ben Cole Band (folk rock) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: Luke Mock (pop singer-songwriter) at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Alive After Five with TBA at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29: Crossroads (rock, blues) at Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Weekend at Bernie's (danceable rock, pop) at the downtown parking garage, Lincoln Street

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Music on the Mall with The Hi-Jivers (Nashville early rock 'n' roll/rhythm and blues featuring former Auburnians Austin John and Dawna Zahn) at the band shell, State Street

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Alive After Five with TBA at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St.

(This schedule will be updated.)

All concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov or facebook.com/auburnnyparks.