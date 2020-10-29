'Sweeping Statement': Outdoor art in Skaneateles inspired by COVID-19

"Anna needed a stage, I had a field, so why not use open (unused) spaces and beautify them with public art while also using it to challenge the passerby with Anna's thoughtful artwork?" Danial said.

The words were chosen to complement their bucolic background, Warfield said. But they also satirize the "unhelpful platitudes" people share during the pandemic — sometimes through letter balloons.

"The text itself is meant to be anything for anyone, but for me it relates more toward frustration," she said. "I see a lot of meaningless statements being said. That was kind of the idea behind this."

But "Sweeping Statement" is pragmatic in more ways than its message. The work also anticipates a future where more work is displayed outside the confines of gallery walls. And the pandemic hasn't paused the appetite for art, Warfield noted. Many artists have more time to create, and people who now work from home are more interested in making their walls visually interesting.