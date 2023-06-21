After a long break, swing and Latin jazz will once again be taught at Auburn Public Theater this summer.

Swing lessons will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 26-28 and July 5-7, and Latin lessons will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 24-25, July 27, Aug. 7 and Aug. 9-10.

Classes will focus on different styles of swing and Latin dance, positioning, technique and social dancing. They will be taught by Jake and Josh Herrick, identical twins and reading instructors who graduated from SUNY Oswego and participated in the Oswego Swing Dance Club and Del Sarte Dance Club while studying there.

"Josh and Jake enjoy the fun that comes with the learning experience. Having fun while learning has benefitted them both in the classroom and out," class producer Jack Chapman said in a news release. "Having teaching experience in both the classroom and out helps with the ease and enjoyment of learning how to swing and Latin dance!"

Chapman is a sophomore studying sport management at St. John Fisher and place ice hockey for the national champion Cardinals.

For more information, or to sign up, email swinglatinapt@gmail.com, call (315) 253-6669 or register at this link.