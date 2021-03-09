Syracuse artist returns home for first solo museum exhibit

Jaleel Campbell, of Syracuse, will open his first solo museum exhibit March 13 at the Everson Museum of Art in his hometown.

The artist and activist will present "Homecoming," a new series of work inspired by his recent return to Syracuse. It is also inspired by his exploration of his family history, and was created to "(empower) and (inspire) Black people to know their worth. The exhibit features digital illustrations, video work and Campbell's handmade Jalethal Dolls, which honor and acknowledge his ancestry.

Campbell works out of his studio on Syracuse's west side, which also serves as a hub for community art workshops and the meeting place of the city's Black Artist Collective, which he co-founded.

The artist will present a free live Zoom event, "The Beauty of Returning Home: A Discussion with Jaleel Campbell," at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Campbell will share his creative process and inspirations.

For more information, including the museum's COVID-19 guidance and registration for the March 14 Zoom event, visit everson.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0