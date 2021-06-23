 Skip to main content
Syracuse event to celebrate history of the salt potato
HISTORY

Syracuse event to celebrate history of the salt potato

Oven Baked potatoes with herbs
Deposit Photos

The place of the salt potato in Syracuse history will be celebrated at a special event Thursday, June 24.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Onondaga Historical Association will host the Hungry for History Launch Party: Salted to Perfection from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Willow Rock Brewing Co., 115 Game Road, Syracuse. The party will include trivia, free samples of salt potatoes from Who Want Smoke BBQ and beverages, including Congress Beer, for purchase.

Hungry for History is a new historical marker program from the Pomeroy Foundation that will spotlight local and regional food traditions in communities across the country.

The marker in Syracuse celebrating the salt potato will be the first marker in the program, and its specific location will be announced at 5 p.m. at the launch party. A random guest will also be selected to represent the community at the marker's dedication, which will take place Saturday, July 10.

Admission to the launch party is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit cnyhistory.org.

