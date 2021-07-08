Syracuse group announces street festival to boost local businesses

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is receding, this summer the city of Syracuse is still missing the outdoor cultural activities and entertainment that would normally generate business there.
To that end, CNY Jazz has created a new festival, the Berkshire Bank Salt City Summerfest.
From Syracuse Artsweek beginning Friday, July 23, through Saturday, Sept. 11, there will be musicians, dancers, actors and more at key business areas around the city, including Hanover Square, Armory Square and Perseverance Park. The festival will deliver the same excitement of the arts without the need for infrastructure or public health risks, CNY Jazz said in a news release.
“We are uniquely positioned to successfully deliver this model for Syracuse,”, said Larry Luttinger, founder and executive director of CNY Jazz. “We’ve presented the only festival of this kind in Syracuse’s history, the 2013 CRAVE festival and state conference, which provided downtown with a weekend with dozens of pop-up arts engagement activities. We’re really excited at being able to blanket downtown with performances for the rest of the summer and into the fall.”
The festival has already drawn support from New York State Assembly members Al Stirpe, Bill Magnarelli and Pam Hunter, as well as sponsor Berkshire Bank and several corporate supporters.
“The summer festivals, music events and cultural celebrations we have all grown to know and love were stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The residual effects still impact our local artists, businesses and economy even as we are in the midst of recovering,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said in the release. “The idea to offer pop-up performances to help sustain Syracuse’s entertainment industry is one that I fully support. I am grateful that the CNY Jazz Arts Foundation continues to advocate and innovate in this space, and I look forward to the Salt City Summerfest reviving our community in a much-needed way.”
A region-wide call for talent for the festival has already been announced, and a full schedule of performances will be announced at a later date.
“The element of surprise will always be in the air during these days," Luttinger said. “You could turn a corner or take a seat and be serenaded by a singing guitarist, a bluegrass trio, a barbershop quartet, a dance routine, a jazz group, a Shakespeare soliloquy, or a soul doowop group. Expect the spontaneous, as if you were walking New York City streets or traveling the subways. We’ll turn downtown into a street level mecca for the arts, while providing paid employment for our area’s struggling gig workers when they need it most.”
For more information, visit cnyjazz.org.