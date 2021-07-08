Syracuse group announces street festival to boost local businesses

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is receding, this summer the city of Syracuse is still missing the outdoor cultural activities and entertainment that would normally generate business there.

To that end, CNY Jazz has created a new festival, the Berkshire Bank Salt City Summerfest.

From Syracuse Artsweek beginning Friday, July 23, through Saturday, Sept. 11, there will be musicians, dancers, actors and more at key business areas around the city, including Hanover Square, Armory Square and Perseverance Park. The festival will deliver the same excitement of the arts without the need for infrastructure or public health risks, CNY Jazz said in a news release.

“We are uniquely positioned to successfully deliver this model for Syracuse,”, said Larry Luttinger, founder and executive director of CNY Jazz. “We’ve presented the only festival of this kind in Syracuse’s history, the 2013 CRAVE festival and state conference, which provided downtown with a weekend with dozens of pop-up arts engagement activities. We’re really excited at being able to blanket downtown with performances for the rest of the summer and into the fall.”

The festival has already drawn support from New York State Assembly members Al Stirpe, Bill Magnarelli and Pam Hunter, as well as sponsor Berkshire Bank and several corporate supporters.