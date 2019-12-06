Submissions are now being accepted for the 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards, to be held in March.
Local musicians can submit commercially available recordings from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, for consideration for the awards at syracuseareamusic.com/submissions. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Jan. 6. Submissions will be judged by a team of music industry professionals from across the country.
The SAMMYS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, March 5, followed by the SAMMYS Award Show Friday, March 6. The ceremony will be held at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and the awards show at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.
SAMMYS nominees and hall of fame inductees will be announced at a Feb. 4 press conference at the Palace Theatre. Tickets for the ceremony and awards show will go on sale that day, as well.
The People's Choice open public submission period begins Jan. 1, followed by online voting beginning Jan. 14 at syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice.
For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or follow @SammyAwards on Facebook or Twitter.