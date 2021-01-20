Syracuse Stage adjusts second half of season due to COVID-19

Syracuse Stage has adjusted the remainder of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously scheduled in-person shows have been replaced by virtual ones, the theater announced in a news release.

“Much like our need to make a programming pivot in the first half of our season, it is abundantly clear that we cannot proceed as planned with the second half of our season,” said Robert Hupp, Syracuse Stage's artistic director. “We’re challenging our creative team and engaging dynamic guest artists from across the country, to innovate, to experiment and to explore ways of making entertaining, engaging experiences for central New York. We’re excited to share these with our audience.”

Staring in February, the season will proceed as follows: “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” by Anna Deavere Smith, “Annapurna” by Sharr White, “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson and “‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys” by Athol Fugard. The shows will be available on syracusestage.org in video-on-demand format beginning with "Twilight," which will be available Feb. 3-14. The show uses green screen technology to create the world of the play, and rehearsals were held via Zoom. Chicago actor Patrese McClain will then perform and record the show in her home.