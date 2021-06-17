Syracuse Stage concludes season with drama 'Master Harold'

Syracuse Stage will conclude its reimagined 2020-2021 season with Athol Fugard's award-winning "'Master Harold' ... and the Boys," streaming on demand from June 16 through July 4.

The play takes place in one act, during a rainy afternoon in a tea room in South Africa. But what begins as banter and teasing gives way to consequences none would have foreseen, nor chosen. The play, which was initially banned in South Africa, was directed by Gilbert McCauley and stars L. Peter Callender, Nick Apostolina and Phumzile Sojola.

“Once it became clear that our '20-'21 season would happen online, we worked to select plays that we felt could be effectively translated to the digital experience,” said Bob Hupp, artistic director of Syracuse Stage, in a news release.

“Here we are at the conclusion of that experiment with ‘‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys,’ in many ways our most ambitious offering. It’s a production that brings to the fore the collective artistic learnings developed over the course of this season. And while we look ahead with excitement to our return to live performance this fall, we won’t lose sight of the valuable lessons we’ve learned in the past 14 months.”