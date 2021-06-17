 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syracuse Stage concludes season with drama 'Master Harold'
THEATER

Syracuse Stage concludes season with drama 'Master Harold'

{{featured_button_text}}
Stage

Nick Apostolina, Phumzile Sojola and L. Peter Callender in Syracuse Stage's production of "'Master Harold'...and the Boys," streaming on demand June 16-July 4, 2021.

 Brenna Merritt

Syracuse Stage will conclude its reimagined 2020-2021 season with Athol Fugard's award-winning "'Master Harold' ... and the Boys," streaming on demand from June 16 through July 4.

The play takes place in one act, during a rainy afternoon in a tea room in South Africa. But what begins as banter and teasing gives way to consequences none would have foreseen, nor chosen. The play, which was initially banned in South Africa, was directed by Gilbert McCauley and stars L. Peter Callender, Nick Apostolina and Phumzile Sojola. 

“Once it became clear that our '20-'21 season would happen online, we worked to select plays that we felt could be effectively translated to the digital experience,” said Bob Hupp, artistic director of Syracuse Stage, in a news release.

“Here we are at the conclusion of that experiment with ‘‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys,’ in many ways our most ambitious offering. It’s a production that brings to the fore the collective artistic learnings developed over the course of this season. And while we look ahead with excitement to our return to live performance this fall, we won’t lose sight of the valuable lessons we’ve learned in the past 14 months.”

The show was filmed live in the Arthur Storch Theatre with a four-camera setup by Black Cub Productions. It can be viewed for $30 using a computer, smart TV, tablet or other smart device. 

For more information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Mackie to host the 2021 ESPYs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News