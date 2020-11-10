Syracuse Stage offering first of six shows on VOD this week

Though it can't welcome audiences in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse Stage is bringing theater to them beginning this week with the first of six productions on video on demand.

Available for viewing Nov. 11-22 will be "Talley's Folly." Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1980 show features husband and wife Jason O'Connell and Kate Hamill, both Syracuse Stage veterans, as an accountant from St. Louis and the 10-years-younger woman he drives 200 miles to propose to in the heart of the Christian farm belt.

According to a news release, the show will feature all the hallmarks of a regular production at the theater. It was filmed by Black Cub Productions using a three-camera setup. The show's artistic director is Robert Hupp and it features scenic design by Czerton Lim, costumes by Suzanne Chesney, lights by Dawn Chang and sound by Jacqueline R. Herter.

“‘Talley’s Folly’ is the perfect play to begin the reimagined 2020-2021 main stage season,” Hupp said in the release. “We have just the right actors. I couldn’t imagine a better cast to help us get back to work again bringing exciting theater to our audience.” Hupp also noted that O'Connell, as Salieri in "Amadeus," spoke the last words of Syracuse Stage's last season before it was cut short by the pandemic.