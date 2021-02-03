Syracuse Stage presenting show based on 'Los Angeles, 1992'

Syracuse Stage is continuing its virtual 2020-2021 season with "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992," a play about the beating of Rodney King by LAPD officers and the widespread unrest their acquittal sparked.

Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp said in a news release that he and Associate Artistic Director Kyle Bass selected "Twilight" for the theater's virtual season because of its power in light of recent events, namely the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

“Although written more than 25 years ago, ‘Twilight’ is a play for right now,” he said. “It is both highly theatrical and anchored in the truth of the moment. It confronts the racial injustice that engulfs our country, and like all good theatre, the performance is a springboard to further engagement, understanding and awareness. By looking back, we look ahead.”

Written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright Anna Deavere Smith, the play will be available on demand at syracusestage.org through Feb. 14. Tickets are $30 and up.

In addition to the play, the theater will partner with InterFaith Works of Central New York to present a live virtual panel discussion, "How Do We Deal?" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Additional community partnership events will follow.

For more information, visit syracusestage.org.

