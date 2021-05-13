Syracuse Stage show has parallels to pandemic world

Syracuse Stage continues its reimagined 2020-2021 season with "I And You," a two-person show with parallels to the world during COVID-19. It can be streamed through May 23 at SyracuseStage.org.

The show, written by Lauren Gunderson, features two high school students, Caroline (Phoebe Holden) and Anthony (Cole Taylor), working on a literature project about Walt Whitman's "Song of Myself."

Caroline has been unable to attend school in person because of a chronic liver illness, making her phone and laptop her sole connections to the world beyond her bedroom. Anthony arrives, unwelcome but enthusiastic, and together they undertake a journey of discovery as they try to understand the meaning of the Whitman line he keeps repeating, "I and this mystery here we stand."

Holden and Taylor make their Syracuse Stage debuts in the show. Filmed at Archbold Theatre and recorded by Black Cub Productions, it was directed by Melissa Crespo.

"This past year has revealed how dangerous isolation can be to the human spirit,” Crespo said in a news release.

“Anthony’s sudden appearance reminds us that we are social creatures and our survival depends not only on physical health, but from deep emotional connections with others.”