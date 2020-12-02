Syracuse Stage streaming 'Scrooge' holiday musical

As theaters remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse Stage is offering audiences a virtual holiday musical, "Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist!" this season.

The musical features 24 award-winning Broadway performers and tells a modern story based on Charles Dickens' classic novella, "A Christmas Carol." It sees Estella Scrooge (Betsy Wolfe), a Wall Street tycoon, visited by her ancestor Ebenezer (Danny Burstein) and three spirits after she forecloses on a refuge for the sick and homeless run by her childhood friend Pip Nickleby (Clifton Duncan).

The musical was filmed during the pandemic using green screen techniques to merge the actors' performances with digital environments. It is presented by Streaming Musicals.

"Syracuse Stage has a long-standing tradition of producing a big family musical at the holidays," Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp said in a news release. "Since we can't do that this year, we are happy to find a way to bring a holiday musical to our patrons in their own homes. 'Estella Scrooge' combines great holiday storytelling in the spirit of Dickens with some great cutting-edge technology."