Syracuse Stage to present 'Annapurna' digitally

Syracuse Stage will continue its virtual season with "Annapurna," a mix of sharp comedy and tender drama set in the Rocky Mountains.

The show sees Ulysses, a poet and former professor in poor condition after a life of heavy drinking and smoking, visited at his dilapidated trailer home by his ex-wife, Emma, whom he hasn't seen in 20 years.

Real-life married partners Stephan Wolfert and Dawn Stern portray the characters. Written by Sharr White, the show is directed by Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp.

“I’m so glad to be working with Dawn and Stephan,” Hupp said in a news release. “The play seems tailor-made for them. And while we’ve not been in the same room during this process, the relationship between actor and director remains the same. They bring so much heart, humor and dedication to the work, not to mention sheer talent, that they transcend the imposed distance and make the remote immediate.”

The show can be viewed with a valid email address and device, such as a desktop or laptop computer, smart TV or tablet. Tickets are $30.

For more information, or to order the show, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.

