Syracuse Stage to stream 'Home for the Holidays' musical

Syracuse Stage will explore what it means to be "Home for the Holidays" at a time when the phrase resonates more than ever.
Directed and conceived by Ricky Pak of the Syracuse University drama department, "Home for the Holidays" combines holiday songs with storytelling inspired by interviews gathered from Syracuse Stage cast members past and present, Syracuse University drama students and longtime patrons of the theater. The digital production will be available on video on demand beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The show replaces "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," which was removed from Syracuse Stage's season due to new rehearsal and performance restrictions implemented by the Actors' Equity Association in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in central New York. "Home for the Holidays" was produced in a way that allowed the cast to rehearse and perform without being together in the same space.
“This past year has certainly been a roller coaster of ups and downs and unexpected twists and turns, but through it all we’ve been committed to finding innovative and engaging ways to continue our work as Syracuse’s storytellers,” Artistic Director Bob Hupp said in a news release. “‘Home for the Holidays’ highlights what this special time of year means to us now. For the past several years, we’ve created holiday experiences for you to share with the entire family. We’re continuing that tradition now with a unique and personal theatrical celebration that I know you’ll enjoy.”
Tickets are $30, and viewers need to provide a valid email address. The show can be viewed on most devices, such as desktops, laptops, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.
For more information, visit syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-3275.
