Syracuse Stage to stream 'Home for the Holidays' musical

Syracuse Stage will explore what it means to be "Home for the Holidays" at a time when the phrase resonates more than ever.

Directed and conceived by Ricky Pak of the Syracuse University drama department, "Home for the Holidays" combines holiday songs with storytelling inspired by interviews gathered from Syracuse Stage cast members past and present, Syracuse University drama students and longtime patrons of the theater. The digital production will be available on video on demand beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The show replaces "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," which was removed from Syracuse Stage's season due to new rehearsal and performance restrictions implemented by the Actors' Equity Association in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in central New York. "Home for the Holidays" was produced in a way that allowed the cast to rehearse and perform without being together in the same space.