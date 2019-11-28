The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will present its 22nd annual holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 1, at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church in Auburn.
The ensemble consists of 35 professional-level brass and percussion musicians who include Syracuse University faculty, staff and students, SUNY Upstate Medical University faculty and staff, and other accomplished area musicians. Sunday's concert will include Christmas music and other classical and contemporary pieces.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit subrass.syr.edu or call (315) 443-3436.