Syracuse zoo hosting family-friendly New Year's Eve party

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse will ring in the new year 12 hours early with Noon Year's Eve, a family-friendly holiday celebration.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse. There will be a dance party and photo opportunities in the zoo's banquet room, with the first 1,000 guests receiving complimentary party hats and horns. At 11:45 a.m., the event will move to the courtyard, where guests will receive juice for a toast and the ball will drop at noon. Guests can explore the zoo after the event.

“Noon Year’s Eve has been a tradition for a lot of families, and we look forward to having everyone back to ring in 2022, which promises to be a very exciting year at the zoo," Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large said in a news release.

Admission is free for zoo members and included with regular admission to the zoo, which is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 17 and seniors 62 and older, and free for ages 2 and younger, veterans and active military. Masks will be required in the indoor parts of the zoo.

For more information, visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

