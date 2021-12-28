 Skip to main content
COMEDY

Syracuse zoo hosting family-friendly New Year's Eve party

Noon Year's Eve

A child celebrates Noon Year's Eve at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

 Provided

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse will ring in the new year 12 hours early with Noon Year's Eve, a family-friendly holiday celebration.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse. There will be a dance party and photo opportunities in the zoo's banquet room, with the first 1,000 guests receiving complimentary party hats and horns. At 11:45 a.m., the event will move to the courtyard, where guests will receive juice for a toast and the ball will drop at noon. Guests can explore the zoo after the event.

“Noon Year’s Eve has been a tradition for a lot of families, and we look forward to having everyone back to ring in 2022, which promises to be a very exciting year at the zoo," Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large said in a news release.

Admission is free for zoo members and included with regular admission to the zoo, which is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 17 and seniors 62 and older, and free for ages 2 and younger, veterans and active military. Masks will be required in the indoor parts of the zoo.

For more information, visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

