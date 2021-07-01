 Skip to main content
Syracuse zoo's summer beer event returns for 25th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT

Syracuse zoo's summer beer event returns for 25th anniversary

Zoo

A previous year's Brew at the Zoo at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

 Provided

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will host its popular summer event Brew at the Zoo for the 25th year.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse. It will feature dozens of craft beers for sampling, specialty wines and other beverages, and animals on evening exhibit. There will also be a band performing live in the zoo courtyard, and other acoustic artists throughout the zoo. Food will be available from a variety of local food trucks.

Brew at the Zoo was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year’s in-person event brings it back on-site with a lot of new additions,” Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large said in a news release.

Advance sale tickets are $37.50 for zoo members and $40 for nonmembers through Aug. 2; tickets will then be $47.50 for members and $50 for nonmembers through Aug. 6. Designated driver tickets are $15, and VIP tickets (with access to exclusive areas, tastings, appetizers, animal greeters and comfort stations) are $83.50 for members and $85 for nonmembers.

For more information, or for vendors to apply to be part of the event, visit syracusezooevents.org/brew-at-the-zoo.

