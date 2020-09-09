Syracuse's Symphoria announces livestreamed 2020-2021 season

Professional orchestra Symphoria will present a full 2020-2021 season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The central New York orchestra will livestream 25 concerts for its ninth season, which has been titled "Expect the Unexpected." Musicians will perform together but socially distanced, and in accordance with health department guidance, at Inspiration Hall through November. Those concerts will have no in-person audiences, and concerts afterward will have them as permitted.
The season opens Sept. 26 with the first of eight PEC, Inc. Masterworks concerts, featuring Jon Nakamatsu in "A Grand Overture." The series will continue with "Mozart & Mendelssohn," featuring piano virtuoso Sara David Buechner, and "Tai Plays Tchaikovsky," featuring violinist Tai Murray, among other selections. The Pops Series will feature five concerts, including performances of "John Williams' Greatest Hits" and "Holiday Pops." The Casual Series will take place on four Sunday afternoons and feature "Beethoven's Legacy," Baroque Brilliance" and more. The Allyn Foundation Sparks Series will present themed concerts with collaborators, and the Symphoria Kids Series will offer three family performances, including "Beethoven's Ghost" on Halloween.
“The performing arts fulfill an essential role in our lives. Music brings joy, connection, beauty, thoughtfulness, and a sense of community into our lives. As Symphoria continues to be the best orchestra it can be for CNY, we are finding the opportunities to grow and make new connections in communities we are not yet serving. The Symphoria team has been working tirelessly to present a season that contains something sure to excite every member of our community, from gospel to movie music to Beethoven," Symphoria Music Director Lawrence Loh said in a news release.
For more information, including tickets and additional digital content, visit experiencesymphoria.org or call (315) 299-5598.
