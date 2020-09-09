Syracuse's Symphoria announces livestreamed 2020-2021 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Professional orchestra Symphoria will present a full 2020-2021 season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central New York orchestra will livestream 25 concerts for its ninth season, which has been titled "Expect the Unexpected." Musicians will perform together but socially distanced, and in accordance with health department guidance, at Inspiration Hall through November. Those concerts will have no in-person audiences, and concerts afterward will have them as permitted.

The season opens Sept. 26 with the first of eight PEC, Inc. Masterworks concerts, featuring Jon Nakamatsu in "A Grand Overture." The series will continue with "Mozart & Mendelssohn," featuring piano virtuoso Sara David Buechner, and "Tai Plays Tchaikovsky," featuring violinist Tai Murray, among other selections. The Pops Series will feature five concerts, including performances of "John Williams' Greatest Hits" and "Holiday Pops." The Casual Series will take place on four Sunday afternoons and feature "Beethoven's Legacy," Baroque Brilliance" and more. The Allyn Foundation Sparks Series will present themed concerts with collaborators, and the Symphoria Kids Series will offer three family performances, including "Beethoven's Ghost" on Halloween.