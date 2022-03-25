Tai Verdes set to bring the party to the New York State Fair

Platinum-selling breakout artist Tai Verdes will make his debut performance at the New York State Fair this summer.

In a news release, the fair said that the rising star is known for his chart-topping hits such as “A-O-K,” and “Stuck In The Middle,” and has performed on "The TODAY Show", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Verdes has been hailed by the likes of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, New York Times, NPR and more.

He is scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, on the Chevy Court stage.

“Tai Verdes makes great music and we’re very excited to be able to showcase his talents on our stage," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "His show kicks off the final weekend of the Fair and it should be a party.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

