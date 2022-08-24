Taste & Tunes event returning to Seneca Falls this weekend

Generations Bank is bringing back its Taste & Tunes event after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in People's Park, 15 Water St., Seneca Falls.

Taste & Tunes will feature tastings from restaurants, breweries and wineries in the Seneca County area, as well as live music by Steve Maclean's Acoustic Vibes Show.

Presale tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older, and $10 for ages younger than 21. Tickets are available at Café 19 on East Bayard Street, Generations Bank at 19 Cayuga St. and online.

All proceeds from the event will support local food relief organizations: the Seneca County House of Concern, Trevor's Gift of Waterloo, the Seneca Falls Backpack Program and the Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca food pantry in Waterloo.

For more information, visit facebook.com/tasteandtunes.