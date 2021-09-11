Visiting the 9/11 Memorial: An unforgettable experience

I was convinced I wasn’t going to cry.

A visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York's Financial District would be a refresher lesson – a look at history from a distance – I told myself.

Standing in line with hundreds of other people over Memorial Day weekend, I was ready to eye the artifacts, hear the stories and, hopefully, come to some kind of conclusion that helped me understand what happened.

And, then, I saw the two pools that went so far down you couldn’t see their bottoms. I touched the names – of people who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing – and it got to me. This wasn’t just another memorial, another museum. It was the final resting place for thousands.

Inside, the first glimpse you get of the horror is of the steel beams that remain from one of the buildings. They pull you down into the exhibition area and lead you on a trail that gets deeper and deeper into the story.