The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will explore the storytelling power of clothing in its next featured exhibit, opening March 1.

"Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing" will take up four galleries in the Auburn museum, which will host a brunch and fashion show in connection with the new exhibit later in the month. The museum will also reopen for 2023 next week with updates to its exhibit exploring the history of Auburn Correctional Facility, "Both Sides of the Wall: Auburn and its Prison."

"Fabrication" presents items of clothing with stories of their existence, the museum said in a news release, and as stories themselves.

"Clothing is much more intertwined with culture and communication than it may seem," the museum said. "The Jacquard machine, a loom invented in 1804 in order to speed up the process of producing complex textiles, became the foundation for modern day computers. The colloquialism 'weaving a tale' is used when someone tells a long and intricate story. The act of creating textiles is both a metaphor for and an example of language. Clothing — a composition made of textiles — is therefore a type of communication."

Clothing in the "Fabrication" exhibit includes wedding dresses, uniforms and everyday fashions. While each item communicated its purpose during its time, the museum said, some still communicate that purpose today. In that respect, clothing items from the past can function as historical artifacts, down to the labels that reveal where they were made, making fashion more than trivial.

The exhibit was developed by guest curator Megan Gillen, who received a graduate degree in fashion and textile studies from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. With research interests that include dress reform movements, artistic dress, subcultures and the history of cosmetics, she has previously worked with fashion items in the collection of the New York State Museum.

The exhibit will continue through the end of the year. A members-only reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, followed by a public reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, as part of the Brave Brews festival celebrating women and non-binary people of the state's craft beverage industry. Visitors will be able to make drink koozies, or take free ones for use that weekend. The museum's First Friday STEAMLab, a sensory experience where visitors can explore history, science and the arts through simple hands-on activities, will return that evening as well.

On Sunday, March 26, the museum will host a Fabrication Spring Brunch & Fashion Show beginning at noon in its Carriage House Theater. The event will feature designs from 11 creators, brunch from Pure Market & Eatery in Auburn, a tour of "Fabrication" and a vendor market from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50, and seating is limited.

Along with "Fabrication," the museum will reopen with updated language for "Both Sides of the Wall," as well as a new timeline of major moments in the history of Auburn Correctional Facility.

The change, the museum said, “is a midpoint between old and new as we endeavor to create a permanent exhibit about the Auburn Correctional Facility. As we work to include missing stories and improve the space, we hope you will offer feedback about your experience to help us make this important history come to life.”