The Downtown Auburn Mile, a local late summer tradition, will set out for the 40th year at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Presented by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, the one-mile race is for competitive and recreational runners of all ages. Strollers and walkers are welcome.
The race will be followed by awards and festivities at the State Street Mall, with music by Perform 4 Purpose.
Registration for the race is $15 in advance; online registration closes at 9 p.m. Aug. 22. Registration is $20 on race day.
For more information, or to register, visit lightboxreg.com/downtown-auburn-mile_2019 or call (315) 253-5304.