Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• Art by Drake Nix

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing"

• "Both Sides of the Wall: Auburn and Its Prison"

• CNY Emerging Artist Project: Kevin Carr (opening June 10)

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays or by appointment

• New exhibit on President Millard Fillmore

Evolve CBD, 12 South St., Auburn; evolvecbd.com; Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Blotter art prints by Steve Cerio

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Collections on town cemeteries, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, guided tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore, Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits on abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, and the early life and call of Emily Howland

Lock 52 and Montezuma historical societies, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment

• Unique display of artwork showing iconic scenes of the early Erie Canal era (through Sept. 16)

• Local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 258-9820; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Drawings by Karen Bove in honor of National Preservation Month

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays (historian's night) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays (research and organization)

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Patrick Tavern, 302 Main St., Aurora; On Facebook; Open 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

• Aurora Historical Society: "Saying 'I Do' Through the Ages" (opening reception 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 9)

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• "Rooted in Reform" exhibit about founding of Auburn Correctional Facility, relationships to Miller and Seward family, and history of the criminal justice system

• "Network to Freedom"

• Art in gift shop by photographer Todd Tanner

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Art and custom sneakers by Pete Maywalt

Skaneateles Artisans, 3 Fennell St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-8580 or skaneatelesartisans.com; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

• Work by more than 175 local artists

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Martin Kepecs

