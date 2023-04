Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 21: Loren and LJ Barrigar. Tickets $17.

'Finding joy': Guitarist's Auburn concert his first since chainsaw accident All musicians have been limited in their ability to perform live for the past couple years. But Loren Barrigar has been limited for a differen…

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Kimo & Anna. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 22: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Stan Colella Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Auburn Chamber Orchestra. No cover.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "The Magic of Movies and Musicals". No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 21: KC & The Soul Slappers. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21: Jim and Jeff with special guest Gio. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Caleb Liber. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24: Roadhouse Prophets. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Irv Lyons Jr. and Loren Barrigar. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Skaneateles High School, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles; electrifyyoursymphony.com

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26: Electrify Your Symphony with Mark Wood. Tickets $10.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Guitar concert: Stephen Brew. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21: Dave Turner. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Tru Bleu. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Allie Torto. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Joe Whiting. Tickets $20.