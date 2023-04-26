Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com

• 6 p.m. Wednesday; Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. Admission $20 (Cocktail Club).

Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnalliance.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 28: Sidewalk Prophets. Tickets $12.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Bill Ali and Against the Grain. No cover.

Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan; (315) 689-9199

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Payton Bird and Sean Fried. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $15.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30: Mark Ballard. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: No Filter. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 28: Alexandra Kay. Tickets $22.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 28: The Ripcords. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 29: The Lunch Ladies. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 2: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28: Neil Minet. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Rocco Rich and Aaron Craig. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Payton Bird and Sean Fried. No cover.