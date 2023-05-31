Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; highlandparkgolfclub.com
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Bad JuJu. No cover.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Cocktail Club with Mella-Morphosis. Cost $20.
Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Dunes & The Del-Tunes. No cover.
Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Throop; perform4purpose.org
• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Perform 4 Purpose (for Sleep in Heavenly Peace). No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2: Night Train. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Steve Maclean. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Tom Chamberlain. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7670
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1: Dave Hanlon's Funky Jazz Band. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 2: Dave Kuykendall and Mike Houston. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Jack Fire. No cover.
Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2: Alive After Five: Scars 'n' Stripes. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; lakehousepub.com
• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3: Name Brand Covers. No cover.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; lunkenheimercraftbrewing.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2: Amy and Sandy acoustic duo. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 5: Benny Bleu. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3: The Garcia Project. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 2: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Ben Wayne. No cover.
St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn; (315) 252-9545
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2: Musica Spei: "Out of the Shadows." Suggested $10.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2: Brad Allen. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Darkwine. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Jam Theory. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2: 8-Traxx. No cover.
• 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Charity Tap Night with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Major Keys. No cover.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.