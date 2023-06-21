Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; highlandparkgolfclub.com
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Inside Job. No cover.
Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25: Sydney Irving. No cover.
People are also reading…
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; brightleafvineyard.com
• 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23: Maddy Walsh and the Blind Spots. No cover.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Irv Lyons and Edgar Pagan. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7670
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Edgar Pagan's Grupo Pagan Light. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23: Julie Howard and Company. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24: The Billionaires. No cover.
Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Chase Rice with Dalton Dover. Tickets $40.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; lakehousepub.com
• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24: Chris LaFever Band. No cover.
Locke Fire Department Field Days, 1060 Route 38, Locke; (315) 497-0595
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Chasing Neon. No cover.
• 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Chris Taylor. No cover.
Meadowbrook Golf Club, 8702 Ball Road, Weedsport; (315) 834-9358
• 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24: JackFire. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23: Mr. Monkey. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; nextchapterbrewpub.com
• 7 p.m. Friday, June 23: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24: The Rounds. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26: JT Horne. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23: Midnight Mike Petroff. No cover.
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Ed Hildreth. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Colin Aberdeen. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Lisa Lee. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Dave Turner. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23: Dana Twigg. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Billy & The Therapists. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23: Tennyson Ave.. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23: Raised on Radio. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Shawn Halloran. No cover.
Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6677
• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25: Just Joe. No cover.
Wells College field house, 170 Main St., Aurora; brigjuice.com
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Brig Juice Brass. Donation $10.
From Falcon Park to the top of the downtown parking garage, the city of Auburn will present plenty of outdoor live music this summer.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.