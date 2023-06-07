Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; highlandparkgolfclub.com
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; auburnpublictheater.org
• 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Punks & Poets. Tickets $10.
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; brightleafvineyard.com
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: Patrick Young. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9: 13 Curves. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9: Quatro. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10: 47 South. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11: Dad Bods. No cover.
Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: Faster Pussycat with Jason Charles Miller. Tickets $28.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; lakehousepub.com
• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10: PG Unplugged. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9: The Light. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Fattenin' Frogs. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10: River Lynch and the Spiritmakers. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 12: Ben Wayne. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9: Faded Vinyl. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Taylor Ricks. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9: No Filter. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9: 8-Traxx. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11: Jess Novak. No cover.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.