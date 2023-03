Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26: Ben Wayne. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Sloppy Joes. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26: Dave Porter. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Jam Theory. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26: Jazz on Tap: Alex Becerra and Friends. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24: Inside Job. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24: Mike McNabb. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Tim Burns. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27: Tim Forbes. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Guitarist Douglas Rubio. No cover.

St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn; masterworkscny.org

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26: MasterWorks Chorale: "Hear My Voice." Donation $10.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Thompson-Hall with guests Kat Walters and Gary McCracken. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Petty Thieves Duo. No cover.