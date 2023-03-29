Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; bailiwickmarket.com

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Bob Piorun Trio. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Dirtroad Ruckus. No cover.

Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan; (315) 689-9199

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31: Billy J and Dion. No cover.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31: Stevie Tombstone and the Loren Barrigar Duo. Tickets $12-$15.

CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn; (315) 253-6868

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $15.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Held Hostage. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2: Caleb Liber. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Amy & Sandy acoustic duo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Tommy & Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2: Patrick Young. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, March 31: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Levi & The Wranglers. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Lakeside Drifters Duo. No cover.