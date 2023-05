Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; highlandparkgolfclub.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Frank and Esce. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Scars 'n' Stripes. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 19: Double V's. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Lisa Lee Duo Trio Band. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Between Covers. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Frozen Ocean Motocross Park, 4415 Vanderstow Road, Owasco; frozen-ocean.com

• 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Tyler Farr with Claudia Hoyser and Tompkins Drive. Tickets $33.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; lakehousepub.com

• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20: Keep Up. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Qu4tro. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Jess Novak. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22: Kevin Barrigar. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Lynn McGrath. No cover.

St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn; syracusevocalensemble@gmail.com

• 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Syracuse Vocal Ensemble and S.U. Brass Ensemble. Tickets $10.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Larry Kyle. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19: Harry Nichols. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Amber Martin. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Kim Fetters. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; Total Recall. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Papa Muse. No cover.

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Denali and T.R. acoustic duo. No cover.