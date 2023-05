Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 26: Under the Paige. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 26: The Strangers. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Tip Jar Junkies. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Shameless Henry. No cover.

Emerson Park Pavilion, Owasco; gavrascenter.com

• 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26: Welcome to Summer 2023 Lake Dance with Mere Mortals. Tickets $20-$25.

Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25: Otep. Tickets $18.

• 6 p.m. (doors) Friday, May 26: Priscilla Block. Tickets $27.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Filter. Tickets $28.50.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; lakehousepub.com

• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburndowntown.org

• 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 29: Food Truck Rodeo with Downbeat Percussion and Cruise Control. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26: Count Blastula. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; morganoperahouse.org

• 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26: Gio Pettigrass Quartet (jazz). No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Major Keys Trio. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Patrick Young. No cover.

Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal

• 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25: Folkfest featuring Count Blastula. Tickets $60 and up.

• 4 p.m. Friday, May 26: Folkfest featuring Marilyn's Cookies. Tickets $60 and up.

• 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Folkfest featuring Driftwood. Tickets $60 and up.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Folkfest featuring Hayley Jane. Tickets $60 and up.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26: Clint Bush. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Hot Dogs & Gin. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 26: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 1:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Majorpalooza XXVI with Johnny Bender, Between Covers, Major Keys and Mike McNabb. Tickets $20.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31: Jim Scala. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26: The Destination. Tickets $10.

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27: Darkwine. No cover.

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Rachel Beverly. No cover.