Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Glass Image with Rising Ghosts. Tickets $12.
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7: Jess Novak. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
People are also reading…
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Tompkins Drive. No cover.
A Cayuga County rock band has won a Syracuse Area Music Award for its first album.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, May 5: Jimi Marley Project. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Jerry Cali. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6: 13 Curves. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanpresby.org
• 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Trio Crane harp concert. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 5: Jamie Notarthomas Band. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Bitter Clingers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Amy and Sandy acoustic. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Bad JuJu. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; equalrightsheritage.com
• 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5: Genesee Street Voices. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Roadhouse Prophets. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8: Tim Forbes. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5: El Rojo Trio. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Brian Clare. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Jackfire. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5: All Strung Out. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Melanie and The Boys. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7: River Lynch and the Spiritmakers. No cover.
For music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.