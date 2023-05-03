Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Glass Image with Rising Ghosts. Tickets $12.

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7: Jess Novak. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Tompkins Drive. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, May 5: Jimi Marley Project. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Jerry Cali. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6: 13 Curves. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanpresby.org

• 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Trio Crane harp concert. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 5: Jamie Notarthomas Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Amy and Sandy acoustic. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Bad JuJu. No cover.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; equalrightsheritage.com

• 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5: Genesee Street Voices. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Roadhouse Prophets. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8: Tim Forbes. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5: El Rojo Trio. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5: Brian Clare. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Jackfire. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5: All Strung Out. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Melanie and The Boys. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7: River Lynch and the Spiritmakers. No cover.