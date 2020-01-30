The Citizen's gallery listings: Festival of Trees and more

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people, plus mannequin display on life in 1910

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco; (315) 252-7466; Open 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays

• Seventh annual Festival of Trees (through Jan. 31)

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0