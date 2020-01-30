The Citizen's gallery listings: Festival of Trees and more

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1022 or facebook.com/3leaftea; Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays
• Work by Nikki Lupo and Arthur the Artist
Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "Treasure of Trees" with watercolors by Christy Lemp and quilts by Sue Ellen Romanowski (through Feb. 28)
AUBURN — After Blake Chamberlain moved to Seattle about five years ago to advance his art ca…
Blake Studio & Art Gallery, 128 Genesee St., Auburn; blakechamberlainart.com; Open 2-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays
• Art by Blake Chamberlain, Anne Lahr, Sandra Shutter, Sally Stormon and Marika Chew
Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more
Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
You have free articles remaining.
• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits
Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment
• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays
• Art by Scott Twiford
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman
Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment
• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people, plus mannequin display on life in 1910
Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history
Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco; (315) 252-7466; Open 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays
• Seventh annual Festival of Trees (through Jan. 31)
To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.