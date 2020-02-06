The Citizen's gallery listings: Tessa Catto and more
Paintings by Tessa Catto will be on display at Gretchen's Confections and The Underground Bottle Shop on East Genesee Street in Auburn beginning Friday, Feb. 7.

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1022 or facebook.com/3leaftea; Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays

• Work by Nikki Lupo and Arthur the Artist

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Treasure of Trees" with watercolors by Christy Lemp and quilts by Sue Ellen Romanowski (through Feb. 28)

Blake Studio & Art Gallery, 128 Genesee St., Auburn; blakechamberlainart.com; Open 2-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "2020 Visions" featuring women's rights artwork by Blake Chamberlain, Anne Lahr, Sandra Shutter, Sally Stormon and Marika Chew (opening reception 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7)

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays

• "Heart of New York China Painters" in three extensive albums, Scout and 4-H collection, needlework from the area, Millard Fillmore room, "Hats Off to Abigail" hat collection, origins of Fillmore Days and more

Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• "Cayuga, Gateway to the West" and more exhibits

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Erika Fiutak (opening reception 5-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7)

Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 400-5224 or gretchens-confections.com; Open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

• Paintings by Tessa Catto (opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7)

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 258-9820 or visitauburnny.com; Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Seeing Equal Rights"

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people, plus mannequin display on life in 1910

Pure Market & Eatery, 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 702-8108 or puremarketandeatery.com; Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• Art by Timothy Rodrigo (opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7)

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Paintings by Tessa Catto (opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7)

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

