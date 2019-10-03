{{featured_button_text}}

It's October, which means Halloween is less than a month away, which means the Cayuga County area will be brimming with haunted houses, costume parties and more in the meantime. Here are all the ones we know about:

(This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! Visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net, or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.)

🎃 Thriller Thursdays

WHAT: An after-hours film series featuring classic horror characters

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursdays in October (please arrive by 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

🎃 Wacky Weekends

WHAT: A seven-acre corn maze, Spook Woods, wagon rides, a western town of Tombstone and more.

WHEN: Open noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27

WHERE: Penny's Country Farm, 1540 Gray Road, Union Springs

COST: Admission $8 adults, $5 children; $1 discount if you come in costume

INFO: Visit pennyscountryfarm.com

🎃 First Friday: Spooky treats and a dance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom

WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 258-9820 or visit equalrightsheritage.com

🎃 Fright Night Mansion

WHAT: Long-running haunted attraction by A.P.E. Productions featuring horror characters and other scary scenery. 

WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as children's matinees from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and special hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

WHERE: Near the food court of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Admission $5; supports Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY and Matthew House

INFO: Visit facebook.com/frightnight.mansion

🎃 Private tea leaf readings with psychic/medium Christine Legott

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 (six sessions available)

WHERE: Becker Mansion, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; presented by the Seneca Falls Historical Society

INFO: Call (315) 568-8412 or visit sfhistoricalsociety.org

🎃 Fall Jamboree

WHAT: Celebration with food trucks, vendors, crafters, a scarecrow building contest, a chili cookoff, safe child ID program from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom, a cake wheel, children's games and live music by 8-Traxx from 7 to 10 p.m.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

WHERE: Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop

🎃 Harvest Festival

WHAT: Annual seasonal event with pumpkin painting contests, grape stomping, lawn games, music by City Limits Saturday and Cruise Control Sunday, food, beverages, children's activities and more.

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6

WHERE: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit treleavenwines.com/events

🎃 Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom dance lesson

WHAT: Learn to dance with the area group, which consists of women who dress as witches and perform original choreography

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Howl-O-Ween

WHAT: Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY event with demonstrations, a walk through the village, animals available for adoption and more

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

WHERE: Austin Park, Skaneateles

INFO: Visit flspcaofcny.org

🎃 Creepy Crawly Crafts

WHAT: Make Halloween-themed crafts to take home

WHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

WHERE: Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls

INFO: Visit senecafallslibrary.org

🎃 Autumnal Fairy Festival

WHAT: Festival with a labyrinth maze, fairy house building, wand crafting, storytelling by the fairy queen, wishing trees, face painting, games, food, a costume parade, dancing to Merry Mischief and Bells & Motley and enchanted trails with a scavenger hunt, potion-making and live trolls, wood elves and fairies.

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

WHERE: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus

COST: Admission $10 center members, $15 nonmembers

INFO: Visit baltimorewoods.org

🎃 Pet costume contest

WHAT: Well-behaved pets welcome; dogs should be leashed and other animals in cages.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

WHERE: Center Court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Screams & Screens B-Movie Series: "The Brides of Dracula"

WHAT: Biweekly film series curated by Ed Catto

WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $2

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

🎃 Free taco dinner and pumpkin carving event

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls

COST: Free and open to the public

🎃 Muggle Meetup and Hogwarts Yoga Class

WHAT: Includes mocktails and other wizardly treats, as well as a free treat for those who dress as their favorite Harry Potter character.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

WHERE: 3 Leaf Tea/Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public; preregistration for class required

INFO: Visit threeleaftea.com

🎃 Old-Fashioned Halloween

WHAT: Annual family celebration with trick-or-treating from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:30 p.m., costume parades at 12:30 and 3 p.m. with prizes, pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., horse and wagon rides, Model T rides, refreshments, music, tours and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-7644

🎃 Monster Mash Dance Party

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Center court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Free and open to the public; costumes encouraged

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Happy Owl-ween

WHAT: Live owl display and presentation with Jean Soprano of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation, followed by a hike to explore night sights and sounds. 

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah

COST: Admission $5 children, $10 adults, $25 families

INFO: Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.

🎃 Public Ghost Hunt with Upstate Supernatural

WHEN: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Admission $30 per person

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Fall Festival

WHAT: Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite story book character, fall treats, tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum, campfire stories with Ranger Kim and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

🎃 "Hotel Transylvania"

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27

WHERE: Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Tickets 25 cents

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit trackcinema.com

🎃 The Undead Street Crew Car Show and "The Bones Car"

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Mall-wide Trick-or-Treat

WHAT: Costumes encouraged; bring a bag or pick up a free one courtesy of the mall at the customer service desk

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Trunk-or-Treat

WHAT: Children's Halloween event with superhero costume contest, free games, candy and prizes

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Conference center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

🎃 Second annual Family Spooktacular

WHAT: Family Halloween event with costume contest at 3 p.m., scary stories, trick-or-treating stations, door prizes, children's activities, 50/50 raffles and more

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: West End Theater, 217 W. Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Visit mgreducation.com

🎃 Trunk-or-treat

WHAT: Safe children's event where they trick-or-treat from car to car under adult supervision.

WHEN: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Auburn United Methodist Church parking lot, 99 South St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 253-6295

🎃 Halloween Beer Party

WHAT: Party with music and prizes; costumes encouraged.

WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn

COST: No cover

INFO: Visit prisoncitybrewing.com

🎃 Halloween party

WHAT: Party with DJ.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: No cover

INFO: Call (315) 282-7314

🎃 Screams & Screens B-Movie Series: "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" (TV movie pilot)

WHAT: Biweekly film series curated by Ed Catto

WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $2

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

🎃 Story Time Trick-or-Treat

WHAT: Trick-or-treat around the library; costumes encouraged.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles

COST: No registration required

INFO: Call (315) 685-5135

🎃 Halloween party

WHAT: Party with music by The Beta Males.

WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn

COST: No cover

INFO: Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

