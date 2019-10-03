It's October, which means Halloween is less than a month away, which means the Cayuga County area will be brimming with haunted houses, costume parties and more in the meantime. Here are all the ones we know about:
(This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! Visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net, or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.)
🎃 Thriller Thursdays
WHAT: An after-hours film series featuring classic horror characters
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursdays in October (please arrive by 6:45 p.m.
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571
What began as a humble pumpkin patch has become a 50-acre Halloween party in Union Springs.
🎃 Wacky Weekends
WHAT: A seven-acre corn maze, Spook Woods, wagon rides, a western town of Tombstone and more.
WHEN: Open noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27
WHERE: Penny's Country Farm, 1540 Gray Road, Union Springs
COST: Admission $8 adults, $5 children; $1 discount if you come in costume
INFO: Visit pennyscountryfarm.com
🎃 First Friday: Spooky treats and a dance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 258-9820 or visit equalrightsheritage.com
WHAT: Long-running haunted attraction by A.P.E. Productions featuring horror characters and other scary scenery.
WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as children's matinees from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and special hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Near the food court of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Admission $5; supports Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY and Matthew House
INFO: Visit facebook.com/frightnight.mansion
🎃 Private tea leaf readings with psychic/medium Christine Legott
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 (six sessions available)
WHERE: Becker Mansion, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls; presented by the Seneca Falls Historical Society
INFO: Call (315) 568-8412 or visit sfhistoricalsociety.org
🎃 Fall Jamboree
WHAT: Celebration with food trucks, vendors, crafters, a scarecrow building contest, a chili cookoff, safe child ID program from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom, a cake wheel, children's games and live music by 8-Traxx from 7 to 10 p.m.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
WHERE: Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop
🎃 Harvest Festival
WHAT: Annual seasonal event with pumpkin painting contests, grape stomping, lawn games, music by City Limits Saturday and Cruise Control Sunday, food, beverages, children's activities and more.
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6
WHERE: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit treleavenwines.com/events
AUBURN — Darlene Morabito is the director and choreographer of a dancing witches group in Au…
🎃 Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom dance lesson
WHAT: Learn to dance with the area group, which consists of women who dress as witches and perform original choreography
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
🎃 Howl-O-Ween
WHAT: Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY event with demonstrations, a walk through the village, animals available for adoption and more
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Austin Park, Skaneateles
INFO: Visit flspcaofcny.org
🎃 Creepy Crawly Crafts
WHAT: Make Halloween-themed crafts to take home
WHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls
INFO: Visit senecafallslibrary.org
🎃 Autumnal Fairy Festival
WHAT: Festival with a labyrinth maze, fairy house building, wand crafting, storytelling by the fairy queen, wishing trees, face painting, games, food, a costume parade, dancing to Merry Mischief and Bells & Motley and enchanted trails with a scavenger hunt, potion-making and live trolls, wood elves and fairies.
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus
COST: Admission $10 center members, $15 nonmembers
INFO: Visit baltimorewoods.org
🎃 Pet costume contest
WHAT: Well-behaved pets welcome; dogs should be leashed and other animals in cages.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
WHERE: Center Court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
🎃 Screams & Screens B-Movie Series: "The Brides of Dracula"
WHAT: Biweekly film series curated by Ed Catto
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $2
INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669
🎃 Free taco dinner and pumpkin carving event
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls
COST: Free and open to the public
🎃 Muggle Meetup and Hogwarts Yoga Class
WHAT: Includes mocktails and other wizardly treats, as well as a free treat for those who dress as their favorite Harry Potter character.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WHERE: 3 Leaf Tea/Zen Den Studio, 16 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public; preregistration for class required
INFO: Visit threeleaftea.com
🎃 Old-Fashioned Halloween
WHAT: Annual family celebration with trick-or-treating from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:30 p.m., costume parades at 12:30 and 3 p.m. with prizes, pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., horse and wagon rides, Model T rides, refreshments, music, tours and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-7644
🎃 Monster Mash Dance Party
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Center court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Free and open to the public; costumes encouraged
🎃 Happy Owl-ween
WHAT: Live owl display and presentation with Jean Soprano of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation, followed by a hike to explore night sights and sounds.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah
COST: Admission $5 children, $10 adults, $25 families
INFO: Call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
Fall weather may have yet to arrive, but the season will be in full, spooky effect this earl…
🎃 Public Ghost Hunt with Upstate Supernatural
WHEN: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Admission $30 per person
🎃 Fall Festival
WHAT: Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite story book character, fall treats, tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum, campfire stories with Ranger Kim and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571
🎃 "Hotel Transylvania"
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27
WHERE: Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Tickets 25 cents
INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit trackcinema.com
🎃 The Undead Street Crew Car Show and "The Bones Car"
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Free and open to the public
🎃 Mall-wide Trick-or-Treat
WHAT: Costumes encouraged; bring a bag or pick up a free one courtesy of the mall at the customer service desk
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Free and open to the public
🎃 Trunk-or-Treat
WHAT: Children's Halloween event with superhero costume contest, free games, candy and prizes
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Conference center, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Free and open to the public
🎃 Second annual Family Spooktacular
WHAT: Family Halloween event with costume contest at 3 p.m., scary stories, trick-or-treating stations, door prizes, children's activities, 50/50 raffles and more
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: West End Theater, 217 W. Genesee St., Auburn
INFO: Visit mgreducation.com
🎃 Trunk-or-treat
WHAT: Safe children's event where they trick-or-treat from car to car under adult supervision.
WHEN: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Auburn United Methodist Church parking lot, 99 South St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-6295
🎃 Halloween Beer Party
WHAT: Party with music and prizes; costumes encouraged.
WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn
COST: No cover
INFO: Visit prisoncitybrewing.com
🎃 Halloween party
WHAT: Party with DJ.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
WHERE: A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: No cover
INFO: Call (315) 282-7314
🎃 Screams & Screens B-Movie Series: "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" (TV movie pilot)
WHAT: Biweekly film series curated by Ed Catto
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $2
INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669
🎃 Story Time Trick-or-Treat
WHAT: Trick-or-treat around the library; costumes encouraged.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles
COST: No registration required
INFO: Call (315) 685-5135
🎃 Halloween party
WHAT: Party with music by The Beta Males.
WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn
COST: No cover
INFO: Call (315) 253-3339 or visit moondoglounge.com