As Christmas approaches, the Cayuga County area is decked out with holiday events.
From craft fairs and concerts to plays and Santa visits, here's what's happening locally this season:
(This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! You can do that by visiting auburnpub.com/calendar and using the submission link at the top of the page, emailing citizencalendar@lee.net, or mailing the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call [315] 282-2245.)
❆ Santa's Wonderland
WHAT: Free photos with Santa, themed crafts, children's activities, holiday characters and more
WHEN: Through Christmas Eve
WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
INFO: Visit basspro.com or call (315) 258-2700
❆ Seventh annual Festival of Trees
WHAT: Showcase of trees decorated by community individuals and organizations
WHEN: Open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 26 through Jan. 31
WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-7644
SKANEATELES — Downtown Skaneateles was flooded with colorful characters, Christmas carols an…
❆ 25th annual Dickens Christmas
WHAT: Characters like Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge interact with each other and passersby in an open-air 1842 setting. Highlights include Christmas carol singalongs at 2 p.m. every day at the village gazebo; horse-drawn wagon ($3) and carriage rides ($20) departing from the Sherwood Inn; magic shows by Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. Sundays at the Skaneateles Library; a snowman-building contest Dec. 21 in Clift Park (weather permitting); and free refreshments like roasted chestnuts and eggnog.
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 and noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24
WHERE: Village of Skaneateles
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit skaneateles.com
❆ Meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
❆ Compline
WHAT: Night prayer sung by candlelight by Schola Gregoriana, led by Music Director Philip J. Fillion. Preceded by organ concert by Fillion at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and performance by Scola Cantorum, of Syracuse, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sundays in December except Dec. 29
WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-9545
❆ Skaneateles Music Guild Holiday Luncheon
WHAT: Fundraiser with music by ensemble groups from Skaneateles schools, raffle and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4
WHERE: The Lodge at Welch Allyn, 4355 State St., Skaneateles Falls
COST/INFO: For ticket information, visit skaneatelesmusicguild.org.
❆ Southern Cayuga Garden Club wreath workshop
WHEN: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4
WHERE: Scipioville Presbyterian Church, Route 34B, Scipioville
COST: Registration $15 nonmembers; open to the public. Greens, frames and instruction provided; bring your own cutters.
❆ 10th annual Holiday Craft Show
WHAT: Nearly 25 vendors offering soaps, jewelry, Christmas arrangements, gift baskets and more.
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
WHERE: Second floor assembly and conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn
COST: Admission free and open to the public
INFO: Visit auburnhospital.org
AUBURN — Kathy Bergan thought of the dozens of patients she has helped through the Hospice o…
❆ "Light Up a Life" tree-lighting ceremony
WHAT: Annual fundraiser for Friends of Hospice of Cayuga County where donations can be made in memory or honor of a loved one. Donations support Hospice's mission of providing quality end-of-life care in the community. With refreshments and music by Perform 4 Purpose, followed by lighting at 4:45 p.m.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
WHERE: Hoopes Park clubhouse, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn
INFO: Visit friendsofhospicecayugacounty.org
❆ "A Calamari Christmas Carol"
WHAT: Holiday show from Italian cooking show host sisters Delphine and Carmela Calamari, featuring holiday favorites like "Santa Baby," "All I Want for Christmas is You" and more.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $35 advance, $40 at the door, $10 student rush
INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
❆ Ugly holiday sweater party
WHAT: Party with live music by No Filter beginning at 7 p.m.
WHEN: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
WHERE: Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: No cover
INFO: Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com
❆ "A Holiday Spotlight" album release
WHAT: Launch party for album of holiday classics by local performers with disabilities
WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
WHERE: Spotlight Studio, 39 Genesee St., Auburn
INFO: Call (315) 252-7016
❆ Holiday shop
WHAT: Gourmet treat samples and unique holiday items at the Taste NY Market
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
INFO: Visit visitauburnny.com
❆ Performance: "Harriet & Holiday Songs"
WHAT: Holiday songs by the Harriet Tubman Singers from Genesee Elementary School and Perform 4 Purpose, with holiday card making and light refreshments.
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-8051
❆ Screenings: "The Snowy Day" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
❆ Candlelight Tours
WHAT: Holiday pageant in which costumed guides lead candlelit tours of the home, which is decorated for the 19th century, while actors portray members of the Seward family and share stories of holiday memories gleaned from their letters and diaries. Followed by caroling around the family's 1872 Steinway piano.
WHEN: 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12-14 and 19-21
WHERE: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
COST: Admission $15 adults, $8 children 12 and younger
INFO: Visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283
❆ Skaneateles Sings
WHAT: Village Christmas event with Father Christmas and Mother Goose greeting children and posing for photos, candlelit creche dedication, caroling with Dickens Christmas characters, remarks, children's stories and more.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
WHERE: Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles.
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit skaneateles.com
❆ Breakfast with Santa and Grinch
WHAT: Breakfast with Santa until 9:30 a.m., breakfast with the Grinch afterward. Each family will be entered to win a gingerbread kit to build at Family Fun Day Dec. 14, and each child will receive a gift bag with prizes.
WHEN: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
❆ Artisan/Craft Fair
WHAT: Fair with homemade jewelry, cards, mittens, wreaths, soaps and more, as well as coffee and snacks.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn
COST: Admission free and open to the public; sales support missionary projects
INFO: Call (315) 253-2650
❆ Christmas in Moravia
WHAT: Horse-drawn wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., storytime with Mrs. Claus at 11 a.m. at Powers Library, Santa at the high school from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., Reindeer Run 5K at 3 p.m. at the fire department and more.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Village of Moravia
❆ Third annual Christmas Fayre
WHAT: Featuring handmade gifts for sale through Serrv International to support artisans and farmers in marginalized communities worldwide, Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County Holiday Faire with St. Nicholas wreaths donated by local businesses, crafts for children, an upcycled bazaar, tours of the mansion and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn
INFO: Visit auburnfirst.org
With more than 150 vendors, this year's 45th annual Holiday Craft Fair at Cayuga Community C…
❆ 46th annual Holiday Craft Fair
WHAT: More than 150 crafters, with children's holiday art activities, live music, a traditional judo workout at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors and more
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn
COST: Admission free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 255-1743 or visit cayuga-cc.edu
❆ Cato-Meridian PTO Christmas Bazaar
WHAT: More than 100 vendors with crafts, jewelry, food and more, pictures with Santa and refreshments.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Cato-Meridian Elementary School gym and rec center gym, Route 370, Cato
INFO: Call (315) 638-6439
❆ Art Adventures
WHAT: Make gingerbread and candy cane play dough to take home.
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
❆ Christmas Around the World
WHAT: Wine and food pairings and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8
WHERE: Lake Ontario Wine Trail
COST: Admission $30
INFO: Visit lakeontariowinetrail.com
❆ Christmas in Aurora
WHAT: Annual village celebration with pop-up shopping and sale events, live entertainment, village tree lighting at 5 p.m., open house at Robert LoMascolo's print shop and bindery at 2211 Moonshine Road, visits with Santa from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Aurora Free Library at 370 Main St., the Crane Irish Dancers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Morgan Opera House at 370 Main St. and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Village of Aurora
INFO: Visit auroranewyork.us
❆ Holiday performances by Crane Irish Dancers and Brig Juice
WHEN: Dancers at noon and Brig Juice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Center Court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
❆ Santa Con
WHAT: Annual downtown Auburn pub crawl in Santa costumes and other Christmas clothing. Four stops, with snacks and drink specials. Concludes at A.T. Walley & Co. with live music by The Umpteenth Time Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
WHEN: Sign-in at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, pub crawl begins at 4 p.m.
WHERE: A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Donation $10; supports the Auburn Education Foundation
INFO: Call (315) 282-7314
❆ Holiday Traditions: Festival of Trees
WHAT: Annual holiday display of more than 100 decorated trees, plus horse-drawn wagon rides, music, face painting, coloring and Santa arriving at 1 p.m. for Christmas cookie decoration, making ornaments and carols.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco
COST: Free and open to the public; dressing for cold encouraged
INFO: Call (315) 252-7644
❆ Holiday Traditions at the Seward House
WHAT: Victorian Christmas decorations, live music and stories of Seward Christmases.
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org
❆ Holiday Traditions: Holiday music medley
WHAT: Hammered dulcimer by John Wilmot from noon to 1 p.m., holiday music by Perform 4 Purpose from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Susan May on the Steere & Turner organ from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and tours from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-0339 or visit willard-chapel.org
❆ Holiday Traditions: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market
WHAT: More than 20 vendors; live entertainment by Fiona Chisholm and Safe Word Duo, and Jess Novak and Ben Wayne; child-friendly holiday activities, eggnog and hot chocolate, and more
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit visitauburnny.com
❆ Holiday Traditions: Paper ornament making and more
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-8051
AUBURN — All AJ Killian talks about Mondays through Fridays is the marionette class he's bee…
❆ Holiday Traditions: "Scroogette the Marionette"
WHAT: "A Christmas Carol"-themed marionette performance by students, with quilt shows on display and mulled cider and holiday cookies.
WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit myartcenter.org
❆ Holiday Traditions: "Christmas Wonder"
WHAT: Program of holiday music from the Auburn Chamber Orchestra featuring an overture from "Miracle on 34th Street," a waltz from "The Nutcracker," music from "White Christmas" and more.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn
COST: Suggested donation $5
INFO: Visit marymarthaauburn.org
❆ Dickens Christmas Queen's Tea
WHAT: Tea and refreshments with the queen, who will explain the history of 19th century afternoon tea, appropriate table manners and settings.
WHEN: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHEN: The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles
COST: Cost $15
INFO: Call (315) 685-1360
❆ Master's Touch Chorale
WHAT: Concert followed by Christmas supper at 5 p.m.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., Elbridge
❆ Christmas portion of Handel's "Messiah"
WHAT: Concert presented by Symphoria and the Syracuse Pops Chorus.
WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn
COST: Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 college students, free for ages 18 and younger
INFO: Visit experiencesymphoria.org
❆ Lakeside Performing Arts Series: "A Candlelight Festival of Lessons & Carols"
WHAT: A 40-voice choir from the combined parishes of St. James', St. Luke's, St. John's and SS. Peter & John Episcopal churches in Skaneateles, Camillus, Marcellus and Auburn, respectively. Featuring a candlelight profession, Scripture readings and music from Handel to contemporary artists, followed by snacks and beverages in the parish hall.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
WHERE: St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 702-7325
❆ Movie Matinee: "Roman Holiday"
WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
WHERE: Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron
INFO: Call (315) 776-5694
❆ Winter Wonderland Crafternoon: Word art on canvas
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 11
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
❆ Holiday Open House
WHAT: With light refreshments and tours.
WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12
WHERE: United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn
INFO: Call (315) 253-9741
❆ Ladies Christmas Tea
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12
WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn
INFO: Call (315) 253-2650
Thames Nolan wants his Scrooge to stand alone.
❆ "Scrooge: The Musical"
WHAT: Stage adaptation of the 1970 Albert Finney film presented by Auburn Players Community Theatre, Auburn Public Theater and Harlequin Productions.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
COST: Tickets $20 general admission, $15 seniors and students, $10 children 12 and younger
❆ "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival
WHAT: Annual festival celebrating Seneca Falls as the inspiration for the 1946 holiday film, featuring appearances by the original cast, exhibits, a 5K, a cook-off, radio play "Merry Christmas, George Bailey!" and more.
WHEN: All day Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13 through 15
WHERE: Seneca Falls
INFO: For a full schedule of events, visit therealbedfordfalls.com.
❆ Third annual Christmas Caroling Trolley
WHAT: Holiday cocktails followed by caroling on trolley from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
WHERE: The Good Shepherds Brewing Co, 132 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $5; available at the brewery. Seating limited.
❆ Christmas Dinner Dance
WHAT: Cocktails, dinner menu of baked scrod, roast beef and more, and music by Ted Mosley and Moondance. Presented by the Italian American Club Lodge No. 101.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
WHERE: Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $25
INFO: To purchase tickets, call (315) 253-2055 or (315) 253-9335
❆ Family Fun Friday: Build a gingerbread house
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
❆ Annual Christmas singalong with The Perennials
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
WHERE: Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron
COST: Free and open to the public; refreshments provided
INFO: Call (315) 776-5694
❆ The Rev Theatre Company presents: "Sister's Christmas Catechism"
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: West End Theater, 217 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $40
INFO: Visit fingerlakesmtf.com
❆ Weedsport Winter Festival
WHAT: More than 100 vendors and crafters, breakfast with Santa, flu shot clinic, child safe ID program, Santa's workshop area with children's crafts and pictures, and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport
❆ Christmas cookie sale
WHAT: Plates of various sizes, filled with cookies and wrapped for the holidays. Price varies by size.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn
Several businesses and organizations in the Cayuga County area are lending a hand to neighbo…
❆ "The Polar Express"
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15
WHERE: Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Admission 25 cents per person; wearing PJs encouraged
INFO: Visit trackcinema.com
❆ Intergenerational storytime: Gingerbread people
WHAT: Reading, singing and gingerbread crafts.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: Bluefield Manor, 516 Bluefield Road, Auburn
❆ Family Fun Day with gingerbread houses
WHAT: Family crafting activity, with opportunity to meet Cindy Lou and the Grinch.
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Cost $5; choose from a house, camper, barn, castle or train. Preregistration required.
INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.
❆ Evergreen Holiday Wreath crafting activity
WHEN: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
WHERE: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry
COST: Registration $36
INFO: Visit wineandblooms.com
❆ Creamery Cookie Walk Fundraiser
WHAT: Choose cookies as you walk along tables, then a server will pack a box and it will be sold by the pound.
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: Skaneateles Historical Society at the Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles.
INFO: Call (315) 685-1360
❆ CIViC Heritage History Center Festival of Trees
WHAT: Vote on your favorites from the display and learn about the histories of the four towns. With light refreshments and Santa.
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: 11256 South St., Cato
❆ MasterWorks Chorale: "Christmas All Aglow"
WHAT: Holiday concert featuring selections from "Messiah," "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and more seasonal music.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles
COST: Tickets $15 adults, $10 seniors, free children 18 and younger
INFO: Visit masterworkscny.org
❆ Auburn High School Wind Band Christmas and holiday music concert
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-9545
❆ Christmas musical: "An Unexpected Christmas"
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-2650
❆ Movie Monday: A holiday classic
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16
WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
❆ Port Byron Area Ecumenical Ministries Choir presents "Go Sing it on the Mountain"
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Federated Church of Port Byron, Tex Pultz Parkway and Route 38, Port Byron
COST: Free and open to the public; night performances followed by refreshments and afternoon performance preceded by a soup luncheon at noon
❆ Ugly Sweater Party
WHAT: Party with music by Madd Daddy and Rachel Beverly, and food by 10-10 BBQ.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill
COST: No cover
INFO: Visit summerhillbrewing.com
❆ Holiday performance by Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
The contents of Auburn Alliance Church's drive-through living Nativity, "Journey to Bethlehe…
❆ Drive-thru Living Nativity
WHAT: Nativity display with live alpacas, sheep, cows, horses and angels singing. Takes 15 minutes; first 200 cars get an ornament.
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-2650
❆ "It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
WHAT: Presented by the theater and Scarlett Rat Entertainment in celebration of Dickens Christmas.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $10
❆ Screening: "It's a Wonderful Life"
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public