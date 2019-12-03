{{featured_button_text}}

As Christmas approaches, the Cayuga County area is decked out with holiday events.

From craft fairs and concerts to plays and Santa visits, here's what's happening locally this season:

(This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! You can do that by visiting auburnpub.com/calendar and using the submission link at the top of the page, emailing citizencalendar@lee.net, or mailing the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call [315] 282-2245.)

❆ Santa's Wonderland

WHAT: Free photos with Santa, themed crafts, children's activities, holiday characters and more

WHEN: Through Christmas Eve

WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Visit basspro.com or call (315) 258-2700

❆ Seventh annual Festival of Trees

WHAT: Showcase of trees decorated by community individuals and organizations 

WHEN: Open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 26 through Jan. 31

WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-7644

❆ 25th annual Dickens Christmas

WHAT: Characters like Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge interact with each other and passersby in an open-air 1842 setting. Highlights include Christmas carol singalongs at 2 p.m. every day at the village gazebo; horse-drawn wagon ($3) and carriage rides ($20) departing from the Sherwood Inn; magic shows by Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. Sundays at the Skaneateles Library; a snowman-building contest Dec. 21 in Clift Park (weather permitting); and free refreshments like roasted chestnuts and eggnog.

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 and noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24

WHERE: Village of Skaneateles

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit skaneateles.com

❆ Meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

❆ Compline

WHAT: Night prayer sung by candlelight by Schola Gregoriana, led by Music Director Philip J. Fillion. Preceded by organ concert by Fillion at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and performance by Scola Cantorum, of Syracuse, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sundays in December except Dec. 29

WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-9545

❆ Skaneateles Music Guild Holiday Luncheon

WHAT: Fundraiser with music by ensemble groups from Skaneateles schools, raffle and more. 

WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4

WHERE: The Lodge at Welch Allyn, 4355 State St., Skaneateles Falls

COST/INFO: For ticket information, visit skaneatelesmusicguild.org.

❆ Southern Cayuga Garden Club wreath workshop

WHEN: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4

WHERE: Scipioville Presbyterian Church, Route 34B, Scipioville

COST: Registration $15 nonmembers; open to the public. Greens, frames and instruction provided; bring your own cutters.

❆ 10th annual Holiday Craft Show

WHAT: Nearly 25 vendors offering soaps, jewelry, Christmas arrangements, gift baskets and more.

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

WHERE: Second floor assembly and conference room, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn

COST: Admission free and open to the public

INFO: Visit auburnhospital.org

❆ "Light Up a Life" tree-lighting ceremony

WHAT: Annual fundraiser for Friends of Hospice of Cayuga County where donations can be made in memory or honor of a loved one. Donations support Hospice's mission of providing quality end-of-life care in the community. With refreshments and music by Perform 4 Purpose, followed by lighting at 4:45 p.m.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

WHERE: Hoopes Park clubhouse, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn

INFO: Visit friendsofhospicecayugacounty.org

❆ "A Calamari Christmas Carol"

WHAT: Holiday show from Italian cooking show host sisters Delphine and Carmela Calamari, featuring holiday favorites like "Santa Baby," "All I Want for Christmas is You" and more.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $35 advance, $40 at the door, $10 student rush

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

❆ Ugly holiday sweater party

WHAT: Party with live music by No Filter beginning at 7 p.m.

WHEN: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: No cover

INFO: Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com

❆ "A Holiday Spotlight" album release

WHAT: Launch party for album of holiday classics by local performers with disabilities

WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Spotlight Studio, 39 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 252-7016

❆ Holiday shop

WHAT: Gourmet treat samples and unique holiday items at the Taste NY Market

WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

INFO: Visit visitauburnny.com

❆ Performance: "Harriet & Holiday Songs"

WHAT: Holiday songs by the Harriet Tubman Singers from Genesee Elementary School and Perform 4 Purpose, with holiday card making and light refreshments.

WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 253-8051

❆ Screenings: "The Snowy Day" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

❆ Candlelight Tours

WHAT: Holiday pageant in which costumed guides lead candlelit tours of the home, which is decorated for the 19th century, while actors portray members of the Seward family and share stories of holiday memories gleaned from their letters and diaries. Followed by caroling around the family's 1872 Steinway piano.

WHEN: 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12-14 and 19-21

WHERE: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn

COST: Admission $15 adults, $8 children 12 and younger

INFO: Visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283

❆ Skaneateles Sings

WHAT: Village Christmas event with Father Christmas and Mother Goose greeting children and posing for photos, candlelit creche dedication, caroling with Dickens Christmas characters, remarks, children's stories and more.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles.

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit skaneateles.com

❆ Breakfast with Santa and Grinch

WHAT: Breakfast with Santa until 9:30 a.m., breakfast with the Grinch afterward. Each family will be entered to win a gingerbread kit to build at Family Fun Day Dec. 14, and each child will receive a gift bag with prizes.

WHEN: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

❆ Artisan/Craft Fair

WHAT: Fair with homemade jewelry, cards, mittens, wreaths, soaps and more, as well as coffee and snacks.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn

COST: Admission free and open to the public; sales support missionary projects

INFO: Call (315) 253-2650

❆ Christmas in Moravia

WHAT: Horse-drawn wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., storytime with Mrs. Claus at 11 a.m. at Powers Library, Santa at the high school from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., Reindeer Run 5K at 3 p.m. at the fire department and more.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Village of Moravia

❆ Third annual Christmas Fayre

WHAT: Featuring handmade gifts for sale through Serrv International to support artisans and farmers in marginalized communities worldwide, Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County Holiday Faire with St. Nicholas wreaths donated by local businesses, crafts for children, an upcycled bazaar, tours of the mansion and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn

INFO: Visit auburnfirst.org

❆ 46th annual Holiday Craft Fair

WHAT: More than 150 crafters, with children's holiday art activities, live music, a traditional judo workout at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors and more

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn

COST: Admission free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 255-1743 or visit cayuga-cc.edu

❆ Cato-Meridian PTO Christmas Bazaar

WHAT: More than 100 vendors with crafts, jewelry, food and more, pictures with Santa and refreshments.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Cato-Meridian Elementary School gym and rec center gym, Route 370, Cato

INFO: Call (315) 638-6439

❆ Art Adventures

WHAT: Make gingerbread and candy cane play dough to take home.

WHEN: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

❆ Christmas Around the World

WHAT: Wine and food pairings and more.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8

WHERE: Lake Ontario Wine Trail

COST: Admission $30

INFO: Visit lakeontariowinetrail.com

❆ Christmas in Aurora

WHAT: Annual village celebration with pop-up shopping and sale events, live entertainment, village tree lighting at 5 p.m., open house at Robert LoMascolo's print shop and bindery at 2211 Moonshine Road, visits with Santa from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Aurora Free Library at 370 Main St., the Crane Irish Dancers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Morgan Opera House at 370 Main St. and more.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Village of Aurora

INFO: Visit auroranewyork.us

❆ Holiday performances by Crane Irish Dancers and Brig Juice

WHEN: Dancers at noon and Brig Juice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Center Court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

❆ Santa Con

WHAT: Annual downtown Auburn pub crawl in Santa costumes and other Christmas clothing. Four stops, with snacks and drink specials. Concludes at A.T. Walley & Co. with live music by The Umpteenth Time Band from 7 to 11 p.m.

WHEN: Sign-in at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, pub crawl begins at 4 p.m.

WHERE: A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Donation $10; supports the Auburn Education Foundation

INFO: Call (315) 282-7314

❆ Holiday Traditions: Festival of Trees

WHAT: Annual holiday display of more than 100 decorated trees, plus horse-drawn wagon rides, music, face painting, coloring and Santa arriving at 1 p.m. for Christmas cookie decoration, making ornaments and carols.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco

COST: Free and open to the public; dressing for cold encouraged

INFO: Call (315) 252-7644

❆ Holiday Traditions at the Seward House 

WHAT: Victorian Christmas decorations, live music and stories of Seward Christmases.

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org

❆ Holiday Traditions: Holiday music medley

WHAT: Hammered dulcimer by John Wilmot from noon to 1 p.m., holiday music by Perform 4 Purpose from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Susan May on the Steere & Turner organ from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and tours from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-0339 or visit willard-chapel.org

❆ Holiday Traditions: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market

WHAT: More than 20 vendors; live entertainment by Fiona Chisholm and Safe Word Duo, and Jess Novak and Ben Wayne; child-friendly holiday activities, eggnog and hot chocolate, and more

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit visitauburnny.com

❆ Holiday Traditions: Paper ornament making and more

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 253-8051

❆ Holiday Traditions: "Scroogette the Marionette"

WHAT: "A Christmas Carol"-themed marionette performance by students, with quilt shows on display and mulled cider and holiday cookies.

WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit myartcenter.org

❆ Holiday Traditions: "Christmas Wonder"

WHAT: Program of holiday music from the Auburn Chamber Orchestra featuring an overture from "Miracle on 34th Street," a waltz from "The Nutcracker," music from "White Christmas" and more.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn

COST: Suggested donation $5

INFO: Visit marymarthaauburn.org

❆ Dickens Christmas Queen's Tea

WHAT: Tea and refreshments with the queen, who will explain the history of 19th century afternoon tea, appropriate table manners and settings.

WHEN: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHEN: The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles

COST: Cost $15

INFO: Call (315) 685-1360

❆ Master's Touch Chorale

WHAT: Concert followed by Christmas supper at 5 p.m.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., Elbridge

❆ Christmas portion of Handel's "Messiah"

WHAT: Concert presented by Symphoria and the Syracuse Pops Chorus.

WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

COST: Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 college students, free for ages 18 and younger

INFO: Visit experiencesymphoria.org

❆ Lakeside Performing Arts Series: "A Candlelight Festival of Lessons & Carols"

WHAT: A 40-voice choir from the combined parishes of St. James', St. Luke's, St. John's and SS. Peter & John Episcopal churches in Skaneateles, Camillus, Marcellus and Auburn, respectively. Featuring a candlelight profession, Scripture readings and music from Handel to contemporary artists, followed by snacks and beverages in the parish hall.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 702-7325

❆ Movie Matinee: "Roman Holiday"

WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

WHERE: Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron

INFO: Call (315) 776-5694

❆ Winter Wonderland Crafternoon: Word art on canvas

WHEN: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 11

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

❆ Holiday Open House

WHAT: With light refreshments and tours.

WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

WHERE: United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 253-9741

❆ Ladies Christmas Tea

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 253-2650

❆ "Scrooge: The Musical"

WHAT: Stage adaptation of the 1970 Albert Finney film presented by Auburn Players Community Theatre, Auburn Public Theater and Harlequin Productions.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

COST: Tickets $20 general admission, $15 seniors and students, $10 children 12 and younger

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

❆ "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival

WHAT: Annual festival celebrating Seneca Falls as the inspiration for the 1946 holiday film, featuring appearances by the original cast, exhibits, a 5K, a cook-off, radio play "Merry Christmas, George Bailey!" and more.

WHEN: All day Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13 through 15

WHERE: Seneca Falls

INFO: For a full schedule of events, visit therealbedfordfalls.com.

❆ Third annual Christmas Caroling Trolley

WHAT: Holiday cocktails followed by caroling on trolley from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

WHERE: The Good Shepherds Brewing Co, 132 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $5; available at the brewery. Seating limited.

❆ Christmas Dinner Dance

WHAT: Cocktails, dinner menu of baked scrod, roast beef and more, and music by Ted Mosley and Moondance. Presented by the Italian American Club Lodge No. 101.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

WHERE: Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $25

INFO: To purchase tickets, call (315) 253-2055 or (315) 253-9335

❆ Family Fun Friday: Build a gingerbread house

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

❆ Annual Christmas singalong with The Perennials

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

WHERE: Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, Port Byron

COST: Free and open to the public; refreshments provided

INFO: Call (315) 776-5694

❆ The Rev Theatre Company presents: "Sister's Christmas Catechism"

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: West End Theater, 217 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $40

INFO: Visit fingerlakesmtf.com

❆ Weedsport Winter Festival

WHAT: More than 100 vendors and crafters, breakfast with Santa, flu shot clinic, child safe ID program, Santa's workshop area with children's crafts and pictures, and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

❆ Christmas cookie sale

WHAT: Plates of various sizes, filled with cookies and wrapped for the holidays. Price varies by size.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn

❆ "The Polar Express"

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15

WHERE: Track Cinema, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Admission 25 cents per person; wearing PJs encouraged

INFO: Visit trackcinema.com

❆ Intergenerational storytime: Gingerbread people

WHAT: Reading, singing and gingerbread crafts.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Bluefield Manor, 516 Bluefield Road, Auburn

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

❆ Family Fun Day with gingerbread houses

WHAT: Family crafting activity, with opportunity to meet Cindy Lou and the Grinch.

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Cost $5; choose from a house, camper, barn, castle or train. Preregistration required.

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.

❆ Evergreen Holiday Wreath crafting activity

WHEN: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry

COST: Registration $36

INFO: Visit wineandblooms.com

❆ Creamery Cookie Walk Fundraiser

WHAT: Choose cookies as you walk along tables, then a server will pack a box and it will be sold by the pound.

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: Skaneateles Historical Society at the Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles.

INFO: Call (315) 685-1360

❆ CIViC Heritage History Center Festival of Trees

WHAT: Vote on your favorites from the display and learn about the histories of the four towns. With light refreshments and Santa.

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: 11256 South St., Cato

❆ MasterWorks Chorale: "Christmas All Aglow"

WHAT: Holiday concert featuring selections from "Messiah," "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and more seasonal music.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles

COST: Tickets $15 adults, $10 seniors, free children 18 and younger

INFO: Visit masterworkscny.org

❆ Auburn High School Wind Band Christmas and holiday music concert

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-9545

❆ Christmas musical: "An Unexpected Christmas"

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 253-2650

❆ Movie Monday: A holiday classic

WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571

❆ Port Byron Area Ecumenical Ministries Choir presents "Go Sing it on the Mountain"

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Federated Church of Port Byron, Tex Pultz Parkway and Route 38, Port Byron

COST: Free and open to the public; night performances followed by refreshments and afternoon performance preceded by a soup luncheon at noon

❆ Ugly Sweater Party

WHAT: Party with music by Madd Daddy and Rachel Beverly, and food by 10-10 BBQ.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill

COST: No cover

INFO: Visit summerhillbrewing.com

❆ Holiday performance by Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com

❆ Drive-thru Living Nativity

WHAT: Nativity display with live alpacas, sheep, cows, horses and angels singing. Takes 15 minutes; first 200 cars get an ornament.

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 253-2650

❆ "It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"

WHAT: Presented by the theater and Scarlett Rat Entertainment in celebration of Dickens Christmas. 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $10

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

❆ Screening: "It's a Wonderful Life"

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

