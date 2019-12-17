As Christmas approaches, the Cayuga County area is decked out with holiday events.
From craft fairs and concerts to plays and Santa visits, here's what's happening locally this season:
All listings are free. For more information, call [315] 282-2245.
❆ Santa's Wonderland
WHAT: Free photos with Santa, themed crafts, children's activities, holiday characters and more
WHEN: Through Christmas Eve
WHERE: Bass Pro Shops, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
INFO: Visit basspro.com or call (315) 258-2700
❆ Seventh annual Festival of Trees
WHAT: Showcase of trees decorated by community individuals and organizations
WHEN: Open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 26 through Jan. 31
WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-7644
❆ 25th annual Dickens Christmas
WHAT: Characters like Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge interact with each other and passersby in an open-air 1842 setting. Highlights include Christmas carol singalongs at 2 p.m. every day at the village gazebo; horse-drawn wagon ($3) and carriage rides ($20) departing from the Sherwood Inn; magic shows by Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods at 1 p.m. Sundays at the Skaneateles Library; a snowman-building contest Dec. 21 in Clift Park (weather permitting); and free refreshments like roasted chestnuts and eggnog.
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 and noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24
WHERE: Village of Skaneateles
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit skaneateles.com
❆ Meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com
❆ Compline
WHAT: Night prayer sung by candlelight by Schola Gregoriana, led by Music Director Philip J. Fillion. Preceded by organ concert by Fillion at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and performance by Scola Cantorum, of Syracuse, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sundays in December except Dec. 29
WHERE: St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 252-9545
❆ Candlelight Tours
WHAT: Holiday pageant in which costumed guides lead candlelit tours of the home, which is decorated for the 19th century, while actors portray members of the Seward family and share stories of holiday memories gleaned from their letters and diaries. Followed by caroling around the family's 1872 Steinway piano.
WHEN: 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-21
WHERE: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn
COST: Admission $15 adults, $8 children 12 and younger
INFO: Visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283
❆ Port Byron Area Ecumenical Ministries Choir presents "Go Sing it on the Mountain"
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Federated Church of Port Byron, Tex Pultz Parkway and Route 38, Port Byron
COST: Free and open to the public; night performances followed by refreshments and afternoon performance preceded by a soup luncheon at noon
❆ Community Christmas Pageant
WHAT: Reenactment of Jesus' birth with singing and narration, followed by refreshments.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
WHERE: United Ministry of Aurora sanctuary, 337 Main St., Aurora
❆ Ugly Sweater Party
WHAT: Party with music by Madd Daddy and Rachel Beverly, and food by 10-10 BBQ.
WHEN: 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill
COST: No cover
INFO: Visit summerhillbrewing.com
❆ Christmas cookie and candy sale
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 8510 South St. Road, Port Byron
COST: Cookies $10 per pound; supports the church's general fund
❆ Holiday performance by Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
INFO: Call (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com
❆ Drive-thru Living Nativity
WHAT: Nativity display with live alpacas, sheep, cows, horses and angels singing. Takes 15 minutes; first 200 cars get an ornament.
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Auburn Alliance Church parking lot, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Call (315) 253-2650
❆ "It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
WHAT: Presented by the theater and Scarlett Rat Entertainment in celebration of Dickens Christmas.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Tickets $10
INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669
❆ Holiday music performance by Brig Juice and Purple Lancers
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Center court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit brigjuice.com
❆ Holiday music by Private Property (Shelby Weeks and Luke Mock)
WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: No cover
INFO: Visit nextchapterbrewpub.com
❆ Screening: "It's a Wonderful Life"
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn
COST: Free and open to the public
INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669
❆ Classics @ the Carriage House: "It's a Wonderful Life"
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23
WHERE: Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn
COST: Admission $5
INFO: Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051