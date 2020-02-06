The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 6-12: Paolo & Felice and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6: Brad Beardsley. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Denny G. No cover.
Jim Van Arsdale's mission is to give an instrument and music lessons to every child he can.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Perform 4 Purpose Winter Music Fest. Admission $10.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn; gengapband.net
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Generation Gap. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Jazz on Tap: Jon Seiger. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 406-6498
• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: PG Unplugged. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Ryan Blatchley and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Better Than Bowling. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Infrared Radiation Orchestra, The Primates and Boomslang. No cover.
Bob Piorun celebrated his 70th birthday by — what else? — playing a concert.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Bernie McNabb and Bob Bachta. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Private Property. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Joe Whiting. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Levi Dusseau. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Hot Dogs and Gin. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Tribal Revival Duo. No cover.
To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.