The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 6-12: Paolo & Felice and more
MUSIC

  • Updated
Paolo & Felice

From left, musical director Paolo Saltarello, accordionists Felix Mucedola and Tony Bozza, and the Coro Folcloristico perform traditional popular Italian folk songs at Willard Memorial Chapel in 2012.

 Michelle Bixby, The Citizen

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6: Brad Beardsley. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Denny G. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Perform 4 Purpose Winter Music Fest. Admission $10.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn; gengapband.net

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Generation Gap. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Jazz on Tap: Jon Seiger. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 406-6498

• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: PG Unplugged. No cover.

• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Ryan Blatchley and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Better Than Bowling. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Infrared Radiation Orchestra, The Primates and Boomslang. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Bernie McNabb and Bob Bachta. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Private Property. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Joe Whiting. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7: Levi Dusseau. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Hot Dogs and Gin. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Tribal Revival Duo. No cover.

To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

