The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 27-March 4: Los Blancos and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: McArdell & Westers. No cover.
Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnchamberorchestra.com
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Auburn Chamber Orchestra Family Concert. Admission $5.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Leo Crandall. Tickets $10-$15.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.
Kosta's Bar and Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn; (315) 253-7711
• 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Terri the Singing DJ. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: The Stoutmen. No cover.
• 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2337
• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Julie Howard. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: The Action! No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Way Off Bass. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Los Blancos. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Bob Piorun and Bernie McNabb. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Petty Thieves. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4: Diana Jacobs and Dave Kuykendall. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Tracy and Chris. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Vee Da Bee. No cover.
To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.