The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 16-22: Edgy Folk and more

editor's pick
MUSIC

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Flash Back. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Holly Near. Sold out.

• 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: David Webster and friends. Admission $5.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Carriage House Tavern with Bob Halligan Jr.. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Jazz on Tap: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Robin Munn. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Saint Bernard. No cover.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: JD Blues Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: The Ripcords. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16: Diana Jacobs and David Kuykendall. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Way Off Bass. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Giancarlo Sidoli. No cover.

St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-7600

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Lakeside Performing Arts Series: Organ crawl. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Adam Parker. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Billy Golicki. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Edgy Folk. Admission $10.

