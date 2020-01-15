The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 16-22: Edgy Folk and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Flash Back. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Holly Near. Sold out.
• 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: David Webster and friends. Admission $5.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Carriage House Tavern with Bob Halligan Jr.. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Jazz on Tap: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Robin Munn. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Saint Bernard. No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: JD Blues Band. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: The Ripcords. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16: Diana Jacobs and David Kuykendall. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Way Off Bass. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5135
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Giancarlo Sidoli. No cover.
St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-7600
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Lakeside Performing Arts Series: Organ crawl. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: Adam Parker. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Billy Golicki. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Edgy Folk. Admission $10.
To include a concert in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page; email citizencalendar@lee.net; or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.