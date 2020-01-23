The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 23-29: Root Shock and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Jim Scala. No cover.
• 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Jessica Brown isn't sure why Auburn has embraced her band so passionately, but it has embrac…
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Hiroya Tsukamoto. Tickets $10-$30.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Root Shock. Tickets $10-$17.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Carriage House Tavern with Bob Halligan Jr.. No cover.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Firelane 1, Moravia; (315) 497-1055
• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Ronda Helene. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Jazz on Tap: Jon LeRoy Trio. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
You have free articles remaining.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Qwister. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Gina Rose & The Thorns. No cover.
Terry Cuddy, of Auburn band A Cast of Thousands, is used to mixing its albums himself.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Robin Munn. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Joe Whiting and Terry Quill. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Jimmy Lawler. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: John Rogalia. No cover.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Karl Knutson. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Mike Shaw. No cover.