The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 23-29: Root Shock and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 23-29: Root Shock and more

{{featured_button_text}}
Root Shock

Root Shock performs at Auburn Public Theater.

 facebook.com/rootshock

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Jim Scala. No cover.

• 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: My So-Called Band. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Hiroya Tsukamoto. Tickets $10-$30.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Root Shock. Tickets $10-$17.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Carriage House Tavern with Bob Halligan Jr.. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Firelane 1, Moravia; (315) 497-1055

• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Ronda Helene. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Jazz on Tap: Jon LeRoy Trio. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Qwister. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Gina Rose & The Thorns. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Bob Piorun and The Kats featuring Robin Munn. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Joe Whiting and Terry Quill. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24: Jimmy Lawler. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: John Rogalia. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Karl Knutson. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Mike Shaw. No cover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News